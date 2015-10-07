Decorative arches and walkways

Today on homify we are taking a glimpse at two features often overlooked in both exterior and interior design. Arches and walkways can impart a sense of luxury and enjoyment into an abode, and provide an interesting, long lasting architectural feature. Whether you choose to add an arch or a walkway to the front of your home to boost curb appeal, or simply wish to have a stylish place to sit and enjoy your garden, these age-defiant features are a great addition to any area or room.

For some gorgeous examples, and intriguingly sophisticated spaces, check out the images below, and start planning your domestic makeover today!