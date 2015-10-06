7 tips for decorating the front of your home

The front of your home is the first thing you notice when you arrive and more often than not, the last thing you will see when you leave. As well as creating curb appeal for your dwelling, having a stylish exterior will boost your residence's value and ensure a welcoming ambience. Whether you are a decorating expert or a complete novice, the team at homify are here to help!

First things first, it is important to clean your space and allow for the new refreshed style to be implemented. There is no point going to all the trouble of a fresh home exterior if your porch or patio is filled with cobwebs and old autumn leaves. Grab the broom, pick up the vacuum and get cleaning! As well as imparting new outdoor decorations you should consider replacing items that no longer serve their purpose. An old front door doesn't just look shabby, it is energy inefficient and could be costing you hundreds of pounds in wasted heating costs.

For some stylish examples and a few helpful tips and tricks, check out the images, below, and start your autumn makeover!