Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 tips for decorating the front of your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Guildford, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The front of your home is the first thing you notice when you arrive and more often than not, the last thing you will see when you leave. As well as creating curb appeal for your dwelling, having a stylish exterior will boost your residence's value and ensure a welcoming ambience. Whether you are a decorating expert or a complete novice, the team at homify are here to help!

First things first, it is important to clean your space and allow for the new refreshed style to be implemented. There is no point going to all the trouble of a fresh home exterior if your porch or patio is filled with cobwebs and old autumn leaves. Grab the broom, pick up the vacuum and get cleaning! As well as imparting new outdoor decorations you should consider replacing items that no longer serve their purpose. An old front door doesn't just look shabby, it is energy inefficient and could be costing you hundreds of pounds in wasted heating costs. 

For some stylish examples and a few helpful tips and tricks, check out the images, below, and start your autumn makeover! 

1. Repointed stone and brickwork

Georgian Farmhouse, Etons of Bath Etons of Bath Country style houses
Etons of Bath

Georgian Farmhouse

Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath
Etons of Bath

When decorating or designing the front of your home, it is important to ensure you retain the heritage details and restore them if necessary. Stone and brickwork benefits greatly from being repointed. Repointing is definitely not a DIY task, but by engaging the help of a professional, you can be sure you will get the job done without damaging the structure of the home. 

2. Bright new door colour

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19, TOTUS TOTUS Modern houses
TOTUS

Extension and renovation, Wimbledon SW19

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

To add life and pizzazz to your home, why not think outside the box and choose a wildly bold front door hue? This beautiful dwelling from Totus Construction is a great example of a heritage property that benefits from its updated colour scheme. Contrasting the white window and door frames, the lively cherry shade brings a sense of uniqueness to the home, while imparting a cheery welcoming vibe. 

3. Crisp colour schemes

Trevanion, Bude, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern houses
The Bazeley Partnership

Trevanion, Bude, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Colour schemes can do a lot for a property. They not only define the ambience and atmosphere that you desire for your home, but can impart a personality onto the dwelling. Whether you choose something bold, or something subtle, a fresh lick of paint will almost always reinvigorate a house. In this example, we see a stylish coastal residence that benefits from a crisp white shade, and is contrasted with dark grey tiles and accents. 

4. Working with your neighbours

Oakhill Road, Putney, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Oakhill Road, Putney

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

An important aspect to consider when renovating or decorating the exterior of your house, is your neighbours. You may live in a terrace property, semi-detached home, a flat, or even a standalone house, but you are still likely to have at least one neighbour. Now, although you may have some wild ideas about painting your semi-detached home a bright turquoise hue, often working with the other neighbouring property can result in a harmonious compromise that increases the value of both homes. 

5. Adding planters and greenery

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern houses
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Planters and greenery are a quick-fix to any dull or dreary entrance. Here in this example we see a home that has utilised planters to create a symmetrical and striking entry. The owners and designers have also painted the front door a bright blue hue that contrasts beautifully with the stark red brick. To top off the design, the use of topiary plants add style and life to the gorgeous heritage home. 

6. The importance of lighting

Guildford, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern houses
Gregory Phillips Architects

Guildford

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

One feature often left out from the exterior of homes, is lighting. Lighting creates a welcoming mood, and can illuminate any house to look endearing and captivating. As well as providing a practical aspect, of allowing one to see where their front door is, lighting can also be used to illuminate driveways, letterboxes, and heritage features. This example from Gregory Phillips Architects shows how lighting can turn the home into a striking feature, and functions beautifully creating a unique dwelling. 

7. Utilising heritage features

Cedar House, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Modern houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Cedar House

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

Finally, the last home we are taking a gander at today is a classic property that has undergone a total transformation! Although the residence has been rendered, updated, and now looks quite modern, the architects have preserved the old stone fence that looks interesting and characterful. Blending the old with the new can often create a stunning juxtaposition, and increase curbside appeal. 

If you would like to see this project in its entirety, check out our Ideabook: The House Of Deception.

9 spectacular shaker kitchens
How do you create interest for the front of your home? We’d love to hear your tips and tricks in the comments, below.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks