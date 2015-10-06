7 tips for decorating the front of your home

The front of your home is the first thing you notice when you arrive and more often than not, the last thing you will see when you leave. As well as creating curb appeal for your dwelling, having a stylish exterior will boost your residence's value and ensure a welcoming ambience. Whether you are a decorating expert or a complete novice, the team at homify are here to help!
First things first, it is important to clean your space and allow for the new refreshed style to be implemented. There is no point going to all the trouble of a fresh home exterior if your porch or patio is filled with cobwebs and old autumn leaves. Grab the broom, pick up the vacuum and get cleaning! As well as imparting new outdoor decorations you should consider replacing items that no longer serve their purpose. An old front door doesn't just look shabby, it is energy inefficient and could be costing you hundreds of pounds in wasted heating costs.
For some stylish examples and a few helpful tips and tricks, check out the images, below, and start your autumn makeover!
When decorating or designing the front of your home, it is important to ensure you retain the heritage details and restore them if necessary. Stone and brickwork benefits greatly from being repointed. Repointing is definitely not a DIY task, but by engaging the help of a professional, you can be sure you will get the job done without damaging the structure of the home.
To add life and pizzazz to your home, why not think outside the box and choose a wildly bold front door hue? This beautiful dwelling from Totus Construction is a great example of a heritage property that benefits from its updated colour scheme. Contrasting the white window and door frames, the lively cherry shade brings a sense of uniqueness to the home, while imparting a cheery welcoming vibe.
Colour schemes can do a lot for a property. They not only define the ambience and atmosphere that you desire for your home, but can impart a personality onto the dwelling. Whether you choose something bold, or something subtle, a fresh lick of paint will almost always reinvigorate a house. In this example, we see a stylish coastal residence that benefits from a crisp white shade, and is contrasted with dark grey tiles and accents.
An important aspect to consider when renovating or decorating the exterior of your house, is your neighbours. You may live in a terrace property, semi-detached home, a flat, or even a standalone house, but you are still likely to have at least one neighbour. Now, although you may have some wild ideas about painting your semi-detached home a bright turquoise hue, often working with the other neighbouring property can result in a harmonious compromise that increases the value of both homes.
Planters and greenery are a quick-fix to any dull or dreary entrance. Here in this example we see a home that has utilised planters to create a symmetrical and striking entry. The owners and designers have also painted the front door a bright blue hue that contrasts beautifully with the stark red brick. To top off the design, the use of topiary plants add style and life to the gorgeous heritage home.
One feature often left out from the exterior of homes, is lighting. Lighting creates a welcoming mood, and can illuminate any house to look endearing and captivating. As well as providing a practical aspect, of allowing one to see where their front door is, lighting can also be used to illuminate driveways, letterboxes, and heritage features. This example from Gregory Phillips Architects shows how lighting can turn the home into a striking feature, and functions beautifully creating a unique dwelling.
Finally, the last home we are taking a gander at today is a classic property that has undergone a total transformation! Although the residence has been rendered, updated, and now looks quite modern, the architects have preserved the old stone fence that looks interesting and characterful. Blending the old with the new can often create a stunning juxtaposition, and increase curbside appeal.
If you would like to see this project in its entirety, check out our Ideabook: The House Of Deception.