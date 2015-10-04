Stylish contemporary home inspiration

Here at homify we see countless contemporary home designs—from luxurious art studios, sleek minimalist offices, to completely revolutionary interiors! But what is it about contemporary design that so many individuals love and are drawn to? Is it the clean lines and inventive design, or perhaps the ingenuity, and bold yet simple aesthetics? Whatever the reason, contemporary homes are popular, and constantly engaging.
Today we are taking a look at some of our favourite interior spaces. Contemporary and modern rooms that have challenged us, and areas that we simply love! If you are considering a refresh or renewal for your dwelling, check out the following examples below, and get a little inspiration for your home.
As contemporary homes allow us to build new and intriguing interior spaces, we see areas that truly encourage stylish and creative thought. Here in this example from Belsize Architects we take a look at a new exterior addition, which adds a basement level art studio to its floorplan. Now, creating an art studio is often a difficult task. They require natural light, and lots of it. There is no point investing in a creative space if it is dull, dreary, and uninspiring. In order to ensure this new area was up to the task, the architects installed a glass ceiling. This feature is the floor for the above living space, and provides ample light to stream in from above. Paired with gorgeous and functional furniture, this studio is an envy-worthy masterpiece.
The beauty of contemporary homes is their ability to push boundaries, and create spaces that are filled with furniture and design that would ordinarily not be seen. Here in this intriguing example from Viva Lagoon we see a new dining table that pushes the limits of furniture design. The space is replete with light timber items, gorgeous organic forms, and plenty of statement making pieces. Choose something like this for your contemporary home, and watch it become a talking point, as much as a functional piece of furniture.
Contemporary homes draw their inspiration from decades of design and theory. Due to the immense inspiration that goes into these spaces, we see an abundance of new and interesting abodes. From light and bright homes, to dark and mysterious dwellings, there is no limit to the interesting and intriguing residences that result. Here in this example we see an interior space that exudes a rich and enthralling ambience. The modular seating is mid-century modern in design, and its grey tone matches the polished concrete floor. The concrete ceiling adds a bunker quality to the home, while large panes of glass maximise the striking view beyond.
Contemporary design often features minimalism within its spaces. Here in this bathroom we see a stylish interior area that has utilised a minimal approach to create a wash room, which exudes class and sophistication. The freestanding tub takes centre stage, and ensures an area of elegance and individuality.
Often heritage homes that are rich in history are given a new lease on life with a contemporary touch. This interior living/dining/kitchen space is a beautiful blend of the two different eras, giving life to an old barn, while providing a modern 21st century dwelling. The vaulted ceiling and exposed brick wall are wonderfully juxtaposed against the ultra-modern kitchen, and the entire space feels industrial yet sleek.
The final contemporary room we are taking a look at today is this striking and opulent master suite. Replete with an abundance of stylish features, the room oozes lavishness and sophistication. The ensuite bathroom is separated from the sleeping space by a reflective statement fireplace. A corner spa bath adds to the contemporary luxury of this multi-purpose bedroom, while imparting individuality and uniqueness. Bespoke furniture is seen throughout, adding to the original aesthetic of the space, and plentiful reflective surfaces add spaciousness to the already large room.
