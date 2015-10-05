Warmth—one of the key considerations when we design our dwellings and a crucial element in turning a house into a home. As you will have undoubtedly noticed, the nights are getting longer and the days cooler. Summer is officially over and Autumn is here for the next three months. So what better time to start re-thinking your interior than before the chilly winter imparts its brisk and bleak weather upon us? Warm and inviting abodes are often our favourites. They impart a sense of hospitality whilst providing a basic yet fundamental ingredient for a successful residence. A truly cosy house is an enjoyable and wonderful experience and the team at homify are here to help!
Check out the following interiors, below, and get some ideas and inspiration to create a sense of warmth within your home this season.
Creating a warm and welcoming home needn't be a tricky task. Here at homify we see an abundance of stylish and inviting homes that follow a few simple rules to create enjoyable and comfortable spaces. In this example, we are taking a look at a home that oozes appeal, and follows an alpine aesthetic. The timber-clad walls add an instant warmth, while the vaulted ceiling helps to add spaciousness. When cladding interior walls with timber, you will want to ensure you match the cosy ambience with large, light and sumptuous furniture. Ensure the area resists a closed-in feeling by employing neutral furniture, and a good range of open spaces. Finally, the lodge-esque room incorporates an open fireplace to ensure there is a huddling and gathering point for family and friends. This is literally warm, as well as being a sophisticated addition to any snug dwelling.
Creating warmth in the home does not necessarily involve dark furniture, timber cladding, or open fireplaces. In this stylish example from Totus Construction we see a gorgeously open and inviting room that maximises its appeal using a muted colour scheme, as well as sumptuous textiles. The carpet helps the bedroom to feel soft and snug, while the delicately patterned wallpaper adds interest and flair.
A kitchen is the heart of a home. It is a central gathering point for friends and family to come together, eat, socialise, and catch up on the day's events. For this reason it is imperative that the kitchen be a warm and welcoming space, one replete with a sense of hospitality. This example is a beautiful representation of a passionate and cosy kitchen. The rustic nature of the space oozes appeal, while the informal table and bench seating provides a useable and interesting area to dine. The dark timber that has been employed within this cooking space is contrasted with a bright white ceiling and walls, ensuring a clean and fresh atmosphere, juxtaposed against the warmth of the wood.
Furniture, furniture, furniture! One of the most important features of a home is its comfy, and statement making furniture. Here in this stylish and sophisticated example, we see how a small space can be transformed from dull and uncomfortable, to bold and impressive. The area is warm, it's welcoming, and looks fabulously original. To create warmth in your home using furniture, choose standout pieces, bright colours, and plenty of interesting ornaments. This bright pink velvet chair is a stunning example, and looks striking yet comfy against the dark navy colour scheme, rustic tiles, and soft yet daring lighting.
Let's not forget the outdoor spaces of our homes. When we think of creating warmth in our dwellings, we often forget that the exterior of our residence is just as important as the interior. Here the courtyard of this home has employed a stylish outdoor kitchen, infusing practicality with an inviting and practical accessory. Additionally, this area ensures a social gathering point for the whole household, and is ideal for entertaining.
