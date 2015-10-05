Creating warmth in the home

Warmth—one of the key considerations when we design our dwellings and a crucial element in turning a house into a home. As you will have undoubtedly noticed, the nights are getting longer and the days cooler. Summer is officially over and Autumn is here for the next three months. So what better time to start re-thinking your interior than before the chilly winter imparts its brisk and bleak weather upon us? Warm and inviting abodes are often our favourites. They impart a sense of hospitality whilst providing a basic yet fundamental ingredient for a successful residence. A truly cosy house is an enjoyable and wonderful experience and the team at homify are here to help!

Check out the following interiors, below, and get some ideas and inspiration to create a sense of warmth within your home this season.