Floating glass shelves

This fantastic floating glass shelf is perfect to display an eye catching piece of art or accessory. The shelf is fixated in the tub area and is pretty high on the way. Instead of displaying toiletries, this glass shelf is used to hold a beautiful vase and flowers. This becomes the eye catching focal point of the bathroom. The bathroom is sleek and modern and uses neutral colours. While the vase and flowers are also neutral, they offer a great pop of unexpected design in the bathroom. The floating glass shelf is perfect here as it works with the colours and does not take away from the floral display.