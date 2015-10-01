Floating glass shelves are a great home accessory that can add much style, personality and, crucially, extra storage to a room. These sleek shelves don't take up much space and work in any room colour or décor theme. Check out these fantastic floating glass shelves, guaranteed to inspire anyone looking for both form and function in their shelves!
This fantastic floating glass shelf is a huge wow factor, perfect for anyone who wants to express massive personality in a room. It doesn't get much more modern than this in a shelf. The glass shelf is long and slender, floating in a tiled wall. The entire glass shelf is illuminated with red fluorescent lights. This makes the glass shelf look straight out of the future, belonging on a space ship somewhere or just a really hip, ultra modern room. Express an inner avant garde personality with this fantastic floating glass shelf.
This single chic floating glass shelf is a fantastic addition for this bathroom. The shelf is long and slender, floating perfectly above the bathroom vanity unit. The shelf goes well with the rest of the bathroom, which is outfitted in black and white colours. The glass shelf flows with these colours, and makes the items on the shelf stand out even more. The designer used the shelf to display decorative items, also in black and white. This chic, fantastic floating glass shelf is a perfect decorative and functional piece for this bathroom.
Need multiple storage options in a sleek way? Look no further. The floating glass shelves here become a cool, and highly functional piece for this bathroom. There are four short, floating glass shelves on each side of the mirror. The shelves start at about hip height and travel almost the entire wall up to the ceiling. This draws the eyes upwards and makes the bathroom seem like it has higher ceilings. The glass shelves match perfectly with the rest of the bathroom, which uses cool colours of light sea foam and a neutral rose tint. These glass shelves are the perfect side pieces.
Adding multiple floating glass shelves can look really cool, add function, and be the perfect place to display fashionable items. These three floating glass shelves do just that. They are stacked above each other and are placed on a wall behind the toilet. The shelves are used to display items that enhance the bathroom; a candle, flowers, crisp white towels. These accessories add much style and personality to the room. The floating glass shelves seem to flow with the design of the huge mirror, and overall keep the bathroom looking updated and modern.
Play tricks with the eyes by adding floating glass shelves right next to a mirror. These two shelves are short, yet are installed right next to the bathroom mirror so they look like they go even longer. This creates a cool effect. The shelves are placed on the side wall, and looks like a convenient place right next to the sink. The bathroom is modern and chic and the floating glass shelves add to that, continuing a modern and elegant look.
This fantastic floating glass shelf is perfect to display an eye catching piece of art or accessory. The shelf is fixated in the tub area and is pretty high on the way. Instead of displaying toiletries, this glass shelf is used to hold a beautiful vase and flowers. This becomes the eye catching focal point of the bathroom. The bathroom is sleek and modern and uses neutral colours. While the vase and flowers are also neutral, they offer a great pop of unexpected design in the bathroom. The floating glass shelf is perfect here as it works with the colours and does not take away from the floral display.
The use of three floating glass shelves in this bathroom brings in continuity and seamless style. The first two shelves are used in the tub area. This is perfect for function and style, storing necessary toiletries. They are also placed in the corner of a wall, adding a touch of jazz to what could have been a forgettable and unused area of the bathroom. The third floating glass shelf is right above the sink. This shelf is sleek, long and slender. It again is a great place to store those necessary bathroom items. The three floating glass shelves add great style to this bathroom.
This small floating glass shelf adds a touch of modernity to this bathroom. The rest of the bathroom is outfitted with shades of browns, a medium brown and a lighter, taupe shade. The bathroom feels traditional and is perhaps a room where one would expect brown shelving options. But plot twist-the designer chose to implement a floating glass shelf. This breaks up the brown and makes the room feel a bit lighter. Since it is placed against the darker brown wall, it literally looks like it is floating in space. Any objects put on this shelf will surely stand out.
These fantastic floating shelves add so much class and character into this bathroom. The shelves are used above the toilet and are used as a tool to display art and objects of style. On one shelf, vintage style candles are displayed. On the other, flowers that match the rest of the purple bathroom are displayed. The shelves themselves are even installed in a creative way. Instead of just stacking them directly on top of each other, there is a nest zig-zag pattern, which looks even cooler. The end result is a classy, fashionable look made so by these two floating glass shelves.
Shelves are always needed in a shower area. They are the perfect and necessary place to display hair products, soaps, and other toiletries. Why not use sleek, modern, and barely there glass floating shelves in a shower area? These two floating glass shelves provide the perfect match of function and style. They are small shelves, not taking up too much space. The shelves are in a small corner of the shower area, a perfect tuck away piece. The shelves are used for those all important toiletries, merging sleek design and necessity.