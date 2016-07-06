​The right way to clean your glass surfaces

The wonder of glass is not confined only to our wine glasses. Windows, doors, showers, railings – glass shows up just about everywhere, from the most rustic country cottage to the sleekest modern mansion.
But the beauty of glass is only as striking as its level of spotlessness – and it does come with a price. The smallest of fingerprints or tiniest of smudges can be highlighted most embarrassingly on a glass surface, meaning dedication to cleaning and maintenance is a must if you want to boast with shiny glass furniture and décor.
We said you need to dedicate yourself to keeping glass clean – we didn’t say it’s difficult.
First and foremost, treat that glass surface (whether a framed photo or mirror) to decent dusting to remove all dust particles. Follow this up with a wipe-down by using a damp cloth or sponge. A little vinegar or mild detergent with alcohol can be mixed into your water for an extra bit of shine.
Finally, use a dry cloth to remove all signs of water and dampness and avoid a stained glass surface.
Like taxes, gravity is here to stay – so, better get used to it.
When treating your windows to a decent cleaning, start from the top and work your way down, as the dripping water won’t ruin your cleaning progress. And although it doesn’t matter which side you start when wiping sideways, you need to be consistent (in other words stick with left to right, for example, to avoid rubbing dirt on the clean surfaces).
homify hint: Save your window cleaning for cloudy days. Sunny and hot temperatures will dry the windows faster, increasing the chances of leaving water spots behind before you get a chance to work it over with a dry cloth.
Vinegar is so much more than extra flavour for chips – it also functions as a fantastic cleaning ingredient.
Forgot to stock up on cleaning products during your last shopping trip? Not a problem: mix a little white vinegar into your bucket of hot water, pour into a spray bottle, and use on any glass surface, from coffee table to shower door.
Glass differs fundamentally from your favourite shirt – meaning you do not have to check its label to see whether it’s suited for hot- or cold washing.
When in doubt, hot water is the way to go for cleaning glass, but don’t opt for boiling. Lukewarm (when mixed with a decent cleaning solution) is ideal for getting rid of scum and grime.
Before you toss yesterday’s newspaper in the recycling bin, rather store it somewhere (where it won’t be an eyesore or add to clutter) for cleaning day. Wiping a damp window (or other glass surface) with some newspaper is a tried-and-tested way to not only dry the surface, but avoid the fluff that certain cloths can leave behind.
Just remember the one-direction rule we stated in number 2 (above) to lessen the chance of scrub marks.
So, how often must we treat our glass surfaces to a decent cleaning? Although this depends on your particular lifestyle (i.e. do you have busy kiddies with smudgy fingers?), once a month is the minimum.
Other glass surfaces that are used on a daily basis, such as bathroom mirrors and shower doors, obviously require cleaning more frequently.
