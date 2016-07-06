​The right way to clean your glass surfaces

The wonder of glass is not confined only to our wine glasses. Windows, doors, showers, railings – glass shows up just about everywhere, from the most rustic country cottage to the sleekest modern mansion.

But the beauty of glass is only as striking as its level of spotlessness – and it does come with a price. The smallest of fingerprints or tiniest of smudges can be highlighted most embarrassingly on a glass surface, meaning dedication to cleaning and maintenance is a must if you want to boast with shiny glass furniture and décor.

And what luck, for that is exactly the topic of today’s article here on homify…