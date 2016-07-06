Your browser is out-of-date.

​The right way to clean your glass surfaces

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bronze Doors, Architectural Bronze Ltd Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
The wonder of glass is not confined only to our wine glasses. Windows, doors, showers, railings – glass shows up just about everywhere, from the most rustic country cottage to the sleekest modern mansion. 

But the beauty of glass is only as striking as its level of spotlessness – and it does come with a price. The smallest of fingerprints or tiniest of smudges can be highlighted most embarrassingly on a glass surface, meaning dedication to cleaning and maintenance is a must if you want to boast with shiny glass furniture and décor.

And what luck, for that is exactly the topic of today’s article here on homify…

1. Easy to clean

House with the bath of bird, Sakurayama-Architect-Design Sakurayama-Architect-Design Modern bathroom
We said you need to dedicate yourself to keeping glass clean – we didn’t say it’s difficult. 

First and foremost, treat that glass surface (whether a framed photo or mirror) to decent dusting to remove all dust particles. Follow this up with a wipe-down by using a damp cloth or sponge. A little vinegar or mild detergent with alcohol can be mixed into your water for an extra bit of shine.

Finally, use a dry cloth to remove all signs of water and dampness and avoid a stained glass surface.

2. When it comes to windows

Bi-folding Timber Doors with Bronze Inserts Architectural Bronze Ltd Windows & doorsDoors Metal Black
Bi-folding Timber Doors with Bronze Inserts

Like taxes, gravity is here to stay – so, better get used to it. 

When treating your windows to a decent cleaning, start from the top and work your way down, as the dripping water won’t ruin your cleaning progress. And although it doesn’t matter which side you start when wiping sideways, you need to be consistent (in other words stick with left to right, for example, to avoid rubbing dirt on the clean surfaces).

homify hint: Save your window cleaning for cloudy days. Sunny and hot temperatures will dry the windows faster, increasing the chances of leaving water spots behind before you get a chance to work it over with a dry cloth.

3. The beauty of vinegar

Spiral Staircase with Oak Treads and Risers Railing London Ltd Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Spiral Staircase with Oak Treads and Risers

Vinegar is so much more than extra flavour for chips – it also functions as a fantastic cleaning ingredient.

Forgot to stock up on cleaning products during your last shopping trip? Not a problem: mix a little white vinegar into your bucket of hot water, pour into a spray bottle, and use on any glass surface, from coffee table to shower door. 

Need some sturdy yet striking doors for your home? Check out our range of expert professionals here on homify!

4. Hot or cold?

Terrace view Temza design and build Windows & doorsWindows
Terrace view

Glass differs fundamentally from your favourite shirt – meaning you do not have to check its label to see whether it’s suited for hot- or cold washing.

When in doubt, hot water is the way to go for cleaning glass, but don’t opt for boiling. Lukewarm (when mixed with a decent cleaning solution) is ideal for getting rid of scum and grime.

5. A shining quality

'Lines' Glazz Mirrors Alguacil & Perkoff Ltd. BathroomMirrors Glass
'Lines' Glazz Mirrors

Before you toss yesterday’s newspaper in the recycling bin, rather store it somewhere (where it won’t be an eyesore or add to clutter) for cleaning day. Wiping a damp window (or other glass surface) with some newspaper is a tried-and-tested way to not only dry the surface, but avoid the fluff that certain cloths can leave behind.

Just remember the one-direction rule we stated in number 2 (above) to lessen the chance of scrub marks.

6. How often?

London Townhouse The Silkroad Interior Design Modern living room
London Townhouse

So, how often must we treat our glass surfaces to a decent cleaning? Although this depends on your particular lifestyle (i.e. do you have busy kiddies with smudgy fingers?), once a month is the minimum. 

Other glass surfaces that are used on a daily basis, such as bathroom mirrors and shower doors, obviously require cleaning more frequently. 

Check out our 8 Gleaming Cleaning Tips For Meticulous Homeowners.

15 breathtaking brick kitchens bringing rustic back
What other tips do you have for sparkling glass?

