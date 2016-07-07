7 ideas that prove your passion for interior design

Not all of us were born to become successful and professional interior designers and decorators. But that certainly does not mean that beautiful homes and stylish spaces are beyond our reach.
With a cool head and a creative mind, you too can enjoy a space that looks like it was designed by one of the very best.
To get you started, we have gathered 7 basic yet vital tips to turn your interior areas into artistic spaces.
Here’s how you do it…
First of all: commit to keeping your hallway clean and stylish, for it is the first impression that your guests receive of your home’s interior spaces.
The right amount of furniture and décor needs to be combined to present a visually stimulating area; however, there are no set rules that dictate how many elements you need to include – just as long as you refrain from a cluttered look.
Chances are that if your hallway says “welcome” to you in a charming and friendly way, it will do the same to your visitors.
Colour is a language that we all speak (some of us just need a bit of translation every now and again). The combination and type of tones you use in a space will determine what type of vibe that space will have: hot and happening, tranquil and calm, chic and sophisticated, warm and charming…
Should you want your furniture and décor to have a more toned-down vibe that doesn’t jump out and demand attention, opt for pastel colours rather than vibrant ones.
Few things soften up a room as fabulously as fabrics. Whether it’s the curtains, carpet, scatter cushions, or even the kitchen textiles, a dose of softness can make a room feel soothing and relaxing.
homify hint: Treat your feet by placing a kitchen rug wherever you do most of your standing, such as in front of the island, the sink, the stove, etc.
Bless the creators of the shelf (standing, floating, or otherwise), for they have given us ample opportunity not only to store elements, but also flaunt our love for keepsakes and decorations.
Shelves are also a fantastic way to save space, squeezing out some much needed legroom in tiny spaces. Just be sure that your wall of display doesn’t feature a cluttered look.
A good lighting plan combines the three basic types: ambient, task, and accent.
Ambient lighting (also called general lighting) provides overall illumination without an overt glare. Chandeliers, ceiling- or wall-mounted fixtures, and recessed lights can accomplish this.
Task lighting focuses on specific tasks, like reading, grooming, cooking, etc. Recessed and track lighting, pendants, and portable floor/desk lamps are popular choices here. Remember that it should be free of too much shadow, yet bright enough to prevent eye strain.
Accent lighting creates visual interest in a room, drawing the eye to certain areas and objects like houseplants, paintings, and other furniture/décor pieces. To be effective, accent lighting requires at least three times as much light on the focal point as the general lighting surrounding it.
Along with fabrics, plants also make a room seem softer and more welcoming (and don’t overlook the added bonus of scent). But since not all of us are privy to lush gardens, we opt for other options to include some fresh greenery indoors. Potted plants, hanging ferns, flowers in vases, vertical gardens… there are numerous options to consider.
And few elements make up an effective centrepiece such as a colourful bouquet of flowers.
It needs to be repeated: do not overdo it. Regardless of your house’s style (eclectic, rustic, modern, etc.), the cluttered look is never in, especially in spaces where we let our guard down and relax, such as bedrooms.
Space to move and breathe is much more important than a wall filled with art or a floor stacked with decorative pieces. Allow your vertical and horizontal surfaces to breathe, and the selection of elements you use for furniture and décor will seem much more striking and fitting to your spaces.
