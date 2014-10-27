A single element can change everything

Sometimes after setting up a room, especially if it is your first home and you are yet to collect a lot of furniture and decorations, you may be feeling like something is missing in the interior. It might feel empty, too plain, too boring or simply just not what you had in mind. Perhaps you had a particular vision of a space, and it just hasn't turned out quite right; the minimalist décor echoes too much, or the Scandinavian design resembles the waiting room of a hospital. In such a case, you might actually be looking for a piece of furniture or other decoration that completely brings the room to life and makes a bold statement. Today, we can present to you a collection of such products, which we know will inject some much needed life into your room.