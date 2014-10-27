Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A single element can change everything

James Rippon James Rippon
Viocero | Valpenta Olive Pendant Light, VIOCERO VIOCERO KitchenLighting
Loading admin actions …

Sometimes after setting up a room, especially if it is your first home and you are yet to collect a lot of furniture and decorations, you may be feeling like something is missing in the interior. It might feel empty, too plain, too boring or simply just not what you had in mind. Perhaps you had a particular vision of a space, and it just hasn't turned out quite right; the minimalist décor echoes too much, or the Scandinavian design resembles the waiting room of a hospital. In such a case, you might actually be looking for a piece of furniture or other decoration that completely brings the room to life and makes a bold statement. Today, we can present to you a collection of such products, which we know will inject some much needed life into your room.

All round

Viocero Valpenta Olive VIOCERO KitchenLighting
VIOCERO

Viocero Valpenta Olive

VIOCERO
VIOCERO
VIOCERO

In this last example, we end up back where we started: with the lamp. Here, you can imagine how the cold and muted space would look without the two eye-catching lights above the table and kitchen island. Unlike the first lamp we saw, it is not the beams of light that attract all the attention here, but rather the matte black design of the lampshades themselves. Thus, in a very simple way, using two simple lamps, warmth and atmosphere is added to the interior, creating unity with the existing colour palette of the kitchen. This subtle addition of something as simple as a lampshade shows how a room can instantly be transformed from dull to bold and eye catching, proving a big statement can be made in an affordable way.

Architecture and film noir
What is your one favourite piece of furniture or decoration in your home? Let us know in the comments section below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks