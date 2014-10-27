A single element can change everything

Sometimes after setting up a room, especially if it is your first home and you are yet to collect a lot of furniture and decorations, you may be feeling like something is missing in the interior. It might feel empty, too plain, too boring or simply just not what you had in mind. Perhaps you had a particular vision of a space, and it just hasn't turned out quite right; the minimalist décor echoes too much, or the Scandinavian design resembles the waiting room of a hospital. In such a case, you might actually be looking for a piece of furniture or other decoration that completely brings the room to life and makes a bold statement. Today, we can present to you a collection of such products, which we know will inject some much needed life into your room.
In this last example, we end up back where we started: with the lamp. Here, you can imagine how the cold and muted space would look without the two eye-catching lights above the table and kitchen island. Unlike the first lamp we saw, it is not the beams of light that attract all the attention here, but rather the matte black design of the lampshades themselves. Thus, in a very simple way, using two simple lamps, warmth and atmosphere is added to the interior, creating unity with the existing colour palette of the kitchen. This subtle addition of something as simple as a lampshade shows how a room can instantly be transformed from dull to bold and eye catching, proving a big statement can be made in an affordable way.