Halloween is just around the corner, and with this holiday comes thoughts of spiders, shadows and scary movies. Many of today’s horror movies have their roots in an earlier genre of suspenseful films: film noir, a genre which is also very closely related to architecture.

Film noir can be traced to its beginnings in German Expressionism before the First World War. Many of these directors were exiled to the United States, where, in the 1940s and 1950s, they developed film noir partially as a response to the anxiety and stress of the Second World War and the residual contradiction between progressive optimism and human disappointment. Film noir uses architecture, and urban and domestic spaces as the real and imaginary universes in which the characters develop and expose paradoxes. Today on homify we are going to have a look at buildings that exemplify this connection between architecture and film noir.