Our bedrooms are a sacred place, a personal haven. It is a place of rest, where we spend a third of our lives asleep. Spending so much of our time in our bedrooms calls for a carefully planned layout, taking careful consideration of the placement of the bed, the furnishings, the decorative elements, and in a new build, the location of the inbuilt wardrobes, walk-in-wardrobe, ensuite, or any other element you are considering. As many of us live in inner city dwellings, where space is at a prime, and we must make the best use of the space we are given, bedroom storage will become a key element to the way your bedroom functions. Free standing storage cupboards, built-ins and walk-ins then become just as important elements as the bed itself. The first consideration is, how much space do I have? Can I fit everything into the bedroom I would like to? Or will I have to make a sacrifice? Do I really need my wardrobes, a couch and a desk in the bedroom?

The bed is most likely to be the piece of furniture that will take up the most floor space, so designers now consider lifting the bed off the ground to free up floor space. This is most suited to larger, warehouse style homes where the ceilings are much higher, allowing for a mezzanine level. It is also a solution for children's rooms, where the bed does not need to be lifted as close to the ceiling. This leaves the floor space to be free for things such as desks and storage units. Keeping clothes stored away can help make a room feel more peaceful, or they can be deliberately exposed to be made a feature.

As storage is such an important consideration for a bedroom, we would like to show you some great examples of smartly planned bedrooms, or bedroom elements that exist both as a functional element to our lives, as well as a decorative one.