Sliding gates are a great addition to any driveway, especially if the home is set back from the main road. Not only do they provide extra security, they also bring a sense of opulence and grandeur to the house. Gates come in such a vast array of sizes and styles so whatever you're looking for, there is a gate to fit your needs.
We have selected a variety of gates, made of steel, iron and wood for you to consider. Take a look, below, and see if there's a look that inspires you!
When it comes to gates, security is probably high on the list of requirements. These gates are wooden, and incredibly solid. With an electric mechanism to make them slide open, you don't even need to leave your car when you need to access your driveway, perfect for those cold winter days! The wood is a lovely colour, it will age and weather well, with a yearly coat to keep it looking fresh, maintenance is kept to a minimum. Made by Portcullis Electric Gates they are a great option.
Once more we have some automated gates, because when it is raining, who wants to get out and open gates? These ones are in a garden green colour and are low profile in height. They still give the added security that we like from gates, but are a little more decorative too. The green colour isn't too harsh and will blend in with any garden greenery. Made from steel, they are incredibly strong and long lasting.
These steel gates are not only very strong, but very secure too. Much more industrial, and for those who are very safety conscious. The spiked tops will deter the most persistent of trouble makers. Aesthetics are not the priority here, security is. The gates slide easily to the side, giving access to the driveway. The industrial look isn't for everyone, but they are safe and secure.
If industrial isn't the look you are after, then these darker wood sliding driveway gates may be. The glossed looking wood offers a lovely finished look. With the brickwork of the house that it adjoins, it is easy to see how well the gate matches. The slightly reflective surface gives it a lighter look, whilst still remaining dark. Wood is a great choice when it comes to gates, because it is easy to maintain and looks natural, which is perfect for a country home such as this one.
Gates can really make a home feel complete. Knowing that random people won't think your driveway is a public lane, or somewhere they can use to turn their car around, gives us a little more peace of mind. These sliding gates are much more traditional in their appearance. They have the spiked top, which gives that extra little bit of security. They also have a lovely pattern that makes them look appealing, as well as safe.
These gates are very different to the ones we have seen so far. We have looked at security and solidity, and concentrated little on decoration. Bespoke gates offer the opportunity to inject a little personality into our driveway gates. Stainless steel has a very modern and classic look about it and the pattern is distinct and something that will get your neighbours talking.
If you don't like the ornate, then something minimalist may well hold an appeal. We think these simplistic looking gates are wonderful. The are incredibly minimalist in style, offering something a little different. The slate grey colour is non offensive and fits with the urban environment. They offer a good level of privacy too.
Some houses just demand something more regal. This is where a patterned gate like this would come in. In two tones, it really has a sense of opulence. We imagine it sitting on a driveway to a large country house, where passers by can see through the gate and look at the sweeping driveway and immaculate gardens that lead to the estate.
Solid gates offer a great level of privacy, if your house is very close to the driveway, then it is expected that you will want this privacy. However, if like in this image, your house is set back from the drive, then you can have an open looking gate. This gate will certainly stop people driving up your drive, thinking it is another country lane. The gate is distinctive and adds a level of security and shows there is a property at the end.
It isn't laziness, it isn't posh, it is just common sense to have a radio controlled gate. No one wants to get in and out the car to open their gates. This sliding gate is perfect for those who want a lower gate, but still want something a little more secure than a regular gate. The steel is strong and it will deter car thieves if they can't get the car out of the driveway. Height doesn't matter in this instance, as it offers a very secure entrance.