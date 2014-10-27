Intelligent home decorating: 5 ideas that Leonardo Da Vinci would have loved!

Painter, scientist, artist, essayist, poet, designer, anatomist, musician and great designer and inventor, Leonardo Da Vinci even found time to concern himself with architecture. And apart from the bridges, the war machines and the amazing flying machines, he devoted himself to the design of other inventions that have had some incredible implications on our every day lives. The mechanisms underlying the bicycle reflector, the jacket, the suit: we could go on and on with the list of items designed and created by one of the greatest geniuses in the history of mankind.

But at homify we want to deal with the present and with what we think could have big implications for the future. Inspired by Da Vinci’s ability to think far ahead of his time, we want to introduce you to some of the most interesting recent innovations in the present world; designs that we think are destined to become gradually part of our daily lives.