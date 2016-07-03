Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Wonderfully Welcoming Hallways to Gorgeous Small Garden Designs

press profile homify press profile homify
MONTSENY, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

A lot has happened this week, including summer arriving in the UK! Warm days and long weekends mean that you need something to read as you luxuriate in the sun, so why not take a look at our round up of the 5 most popular articles of the week? 

From creating the most wonderfully welcoming hallway to wow your guests, through to easy garden DIY projects that you can complete in a weekend, we had a fantastic week writing articles designed to impress and inspire you, so let's get to the recap!

1. 10 fundamentals of creating a welcoming hallway for your guests

K.T.K Evi İstinye, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

You know what they say about first impressions. Well, if you want to wow your visitors (and yourself), then surely you can’t resort to a dull-looking entry hall with mismatched furniture, horrendous wallpaper and lighting that may have been in style 15 years ago. 

Whether you choose to call it the entry hall or foyer, the fact remains that it needs to be a beautiful and practical space, unless you want people to turn around and flee upon the sight of it. We showed you how to up your style game!

2. 14 gorgeous small gardens designs you can recreate

Muestras de trabajo, Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor Modern garden
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor
Jardines Paisajismo Y Decoraciones Elyflor

Small garden? Big deal! You can still turn it into something astoundingly beautiful that will have your neighbours turning green with envy and reaching for their gardening gloves. The best part is, you don't have to be a landscape gardener or even particularly experienced, especially when we have collated some super examples for you.

Take a look at what we thought were some lovely small garden designs and see if you can use them for inspiration to cheer up your little outdoor space!

3. Before and After: 3 Sad British Gardens Saved

Before IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD grass,lawn,before,landscape
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Before

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

We can't always expect great weather in the UK but that doesn't stop us from making the most of our gardens and we don't do anything by halves! Far from just popping down some turf and digging out the plastic patio furniture, we really go for it with inspired landscaping designs and fabulous foliage.

We found three projects that perfectly demonstrate our desire to bring the outdoors to life, so take a look and see if you might be ready to call in the professional gardeners!

4. 12 unnecessary mistakes all new homeowners make

MONTSENY, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT Modern living room
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

Buying your first home is an exciting time but so often we see new homeowners making silly mistakes that lead to badly thought out interiors and non-cohesive design schemes. We don't want you falling into these traps so we put together a list of some of the most basic blunders that can be easily sidestepped.

From playing it too safe to going way too overboard with wallpaper, we wanted to stop you putting your foot in it, interior design-wise!

5. 7 delightful garden projects you can build yourself

三本松でONな庭, 平山庭店 平山庭店 GardenFencing & walls
平山庭店

平山庭店
平山庭店
平山庭店

What can you do if you're loathed to call in professional landscape gardeners but want to give your outdoor space a freshen up? Well, you might be surprised to see some of the hugely impactful additions you could easily create with your own fair hands, as long as you don't mind getting them a little dirty. 

You don't need to be an expert to tackle any of these amazingly cool projects but you might need some patience and precision!

27 tricks to guarantee your white kitchen will dazzle
Phew! What a great week that was! Come back at the same time, next week, to see what we've come up for you then!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks