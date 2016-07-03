Top 5 Projects of the Week: Wonderfully Welcoming Hallways to Gorgeous Small Garden Designs

A lot has happened this week, including summer arriving in the UK! Warm days and long weekends mean that you need something to read as you luxuriate in the sun, so why not take a look at our round up of the 5 most popular articles of the week?
From creating the most wonderfully welcoming hallway to wow your guests, through to easy garden DIY projects that you can complete in a weekend, we had a fantastic week writing articles designed to impress and inspire you, so let's get to the recap!
You know what they say about first impressions. Well, if you want to wow your visitors (and yourself), then surely you can’t resort to a dull-looking entry hall with mismatched furniture, horrendous wallpaper and lighting that may have been in style 15 years ago.
Whether you choose to call it the entry hall or foyer, the fact remains that it needs to be a beautiful and practical space, unless you want people to turn around and flee upon the sight of it. We showed you how to up your style game!
Small garden? Big deal! You can still turn it into something astoundingly beautiful that will have your neighbours turning green with envy and reaching for their gardening gloves. The best part is, you don't have to be a landscape gardener or even particularly experienced, especially when we have collated some super examples for you.
Take a look at what we thought were some lovely small garden designs and see if you can use them for inspiration to cheer up your little outdoor space!
We can't always expect great weather in the UK but that doesn't stop us from making the most of our gardens and we don't do anything by halves! Far from just popping down some turf and digging out the plastic patio furniture, we really go for it with inspired landscaping designs and fabulous foliage.
We found three projects that perfectly demonstrate our desire to bring the outdoors to life, so take a look and see if you might be ready to call in the professional gardeners!
Buying your first home is an exciting time but so often we see new homeowners making silly mistakes that lead to badly thought out interiors and non-cohesive design schemes. We don't want you falling into these traps so we put together a list of some of the most basic blunders that can be easily sidestepped.
From playing it too safe to going way too overboard with wallpaper, we wanted to stop you putting your foot in it, interior design-wise!
What can you do if you're loathed to call in professional landscape gardeners but want to give your outdoor space a freshen up? Well, you might be surprised to see some of the hugely impactful additions you could easily create with your own fair hands, as long as you don't mind getting them a little dirty.
You don't need to be an expert to tackle any of these amazingly cool projects but you might need some patience and precision!