homify 360°: The sensational renovation of a Catalan Villa

Today on homify 360° we look at an amazing project, the restoration of an ancient Catalan villa and its transformation from farmhouse to a contemporary single-family home. Emerged in a vast green landscape filled with unique and wild vegetation, the home offers fabulous views of the Mediterranean Basin and corresponding Medes Islands. It is located near the city of Girona, in an area known as the Natural Park of Les Gavarres, which is a nature reserve where a vast plantations of oaks, pines and other vegetation are found. The Catalan atelier Zest Architecture managed to find a perfect balance between the vernacular and the contemporary, thus following the intentions of the owners to restore an old farmhouse into a functional contemporary villa, to be used as a weekend retreat from the great metropolis.