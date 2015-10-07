Bespoke oak doors

Doors are one of the most important features in our homes. They offer privacy, seclusion, warmth, as well as character and style. They are an integral part of any design and come in a variety of different shades and colours to suit anyones taste.
Oak is an excellent choice for doors, because it looks stunning, is hardwearing and it will never go out of style. Beautiful and contemporary, oak doors are also very solid and secure. Check out, below a great selection of 10 oak doors to help inspire you today.
A front door needs to be secure, but it also has to look special and individual. This door works really well as it serves both of these functions. The door itself is classic looking and the glass panels in the door, and either side, allow a lot of light to fill the hallway. It ties in with the skirting around the edges of the wall too and really brings the whole space together. The decorative glazing in the glass gives it a sense of opulence to just finish off the whole look.
Geometric in style, this oak door by Modern Doors Ltd, is very contemporary in appearance. It is a solid interior door that looks bespoke and individual. The silver door handle is sleek and adds to the finished look, and keeps it modern. It matches the flooring beautifully and helps tie in with the decor of the room. It also matches the handrail on the staircase, showing it is the perfect door to link these two spaces.
Doors not only join rooms together, they serve as wardrobes doors too. Here we can see that the oak wardrobe doors match the door to the room. Little touches like this are what make style count and impactful. The shaker style door on the room is very simple and pleasing to look at. The mirror in the wardrobe reflects the light and the matching door.
In many homes, modern and contemporary are the sought after look. This door is very modern and practical. The glass is safety glass, so it is very secure, but allows light and a visual to the next room. Mixed with the oak, it has a warm feel that only wood can give. Suitable as a front door, or an internal security door, it lets the space feel open and welcoming.
We can't say how lovely this door is. It is bespoke and looks quite incredible. Not only that, it is a very secure front door that will make any home feel safe. These are made to measure and really bring any home to life with their unique look.
It really doesn't get grander than this entrance. The door is in a very traditional setting so has to match its surroundings, which it does with ease. The colour is important here, as it is vital that this door is dark timber to showcase it's environment. It is in a large and light hallway, and if it was a light door, it would just get lost in the decor. By remaining dark and natural looking, it stands out and adds a lovely contrast to the space, and draws the eye to the entrance of this home.
The wonderful thing about wood—one of many—is the grain. It is utterly beautiful and unique. The grain on this door doesn't go up and down as we would expect, it goes across the way and makes everything feel slightly different. It is a minimalistic door, with the handle being barely noticeable. A perfect choice as an interior door that will, genuinely, fit in with most decor.
There are a lot of tiles in this image, that make us think of Spain, or the Mediterranean in the very least. The flooring is very important when it comes to choosing the right colour of door. If the flooring is dark, then the door should be lighter and vice versa, to help keep them visually separate. Of course there are exceptions to this rule, but in this image you can see why it works. The door stands out and looks rustic in this setting.
This door is something a little braver when it comes to a front door option. The oak is a lovely natural colour and is mixed with glass, giving it a real contemporary feel. It does feel quite exposed as the glass isn't frosted and people can just view inside. However, this will appeal to those of us who have a lovely home to show and like light to fill our hallways.
We have already stated how the colour of the wood is an important factor. As we have shown, oak comes in a variety of shades, giving you the perfect choice for any door and decor combination. This colour of oak goes really well in this setting and the oak is echoed everywhere, from the floor to the sideboard. This allows the walls to be light and featureless, as it lets the oak shine. Whether it is a front door, or one for your living room, there is a huge selection, and we hope we have helped in some way to give you some inspiration.
If you enjoyed this Ideabook on oak doors, have a look at: Rustic oak furniture