The Coolest Container Home You'll Ever See

Many of us spend hours imagining our dream home and hoping that one day it could become a reality. Unfortunately, for many of us, there's usually a gap between the dream and reality, which is hard for us to bridge.
However, sometimes a dream can become reality, which is the case for a man in Brazil who had extraordinary imagination and ambition to achieve his dream. His aim was to have a quaint but luxurious home design that was tailored to suit his personality and lifestyle. It was to be perfect in every sense of the word and then, when needed, he could pick up his home and take it anywhere he wanted!
Let's take a closer look…
From this vantage point the home appears to be very much apart of the surrounding environment, with no signs indicating the home could be transportable. There's a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor environments, with both settings appearing to blur together.
However, there are hints to indicate this home is not how it appears. You may have noticed that the home is formed by a long rectangle structure—the reason being that the home is built using the shell of an old shipping container.
This contemporary and innovative structure delicately blends into its natural environment. Containers are usually associated with dark and stifling interiors but, as this projects demonstrates, that does not have to be the case when converting a container into a home.
The space is opened up completely and the front-facing wall is replaced by glass doors. This allows an effortless integration of the interior with its outside surroundings, making the space feel limitless instead of confined to shipping dimensions.
Optimal functionality is gained by creating a deck on top of the container. Also surrounded by glass, there is no boundary between the leisure living this top-side patio provides and the vitality of nature enveloping it.
The internal spaces are a blend of solid and transparent surfaces that give the effect of one harmonious space. The owner requested that the architects fit the interiors with materials that will connect him to nature and are also sustainable.
As a result, this project provides architecture with the principles of both sustainability and mobility. The décor is both deeply exotic and surreal, with the owner furnishing the home in a way that was guided by his nostalgia for South American arts and crafts.
The bulk of the construction was spent refurbishing the internal surfaces of the container. This type of construction (dry construction) doesn't have much waste and it can be a very quick process. Amazingly, all the construction was completed in less than 10 days with the home ready to be filled with all the owner's furniture.
Due to the slim width of the container, major alterations were made to minimise the narrowness of the internal environment. The lateral steel walls were removed in sections and replaced by transparent glass surfaces. Not only did this help achieve a greater amount of floor space, but a greater connection between the inside and outdoor spaces was also achieved.
The glass doors also help the home ventilate naturally, thereby increasing the amount of natural light the home receives.
To lose the reference of floor, wall and ceiling, the designers utilised just one material—timber. The effect is spectacular and is a memorable sight for those visiting the home for the first time.
Lighting plays an integral role in setting the ambiance in the bedroom. Spotlights along the ceiling and LED strip lights along the edge between the ceiling and the wall are adjustable, so any desired mood can be created with the flick of a switch.
Transparent glass has been used throughout the home in an effort to give the impression the home is one large space. There’s almost no real barrier between the sleeping and washing areas thanks to the use of a clear glass wall.
The exciting aspect of this home is that it really could end up anywhere in the world. With only minimal effort needed, the home can be transported to anywhere the owner wishes to go.
A container home isn't ideal for everyone, but they do have many benefits and it's hard not to be excited by this new concept of living!
