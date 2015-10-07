Your browser is out-of-date.

10 fantastic ideas for roof tiles

Steph Mann Steph Mann
Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser - „Energystyle": Energiesparen in seiner schönsten Lebensform, Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG
When designing a house, we often pay more attention to the interiors, exterior facade and overall design of the house. Roofs are an integral part of any home and we tend to think more about roofs for its practical benefit rather than its aesthetics. When it comes to roof tiles and how we want the outside of our home to look, it can be a bit of a minefield as there are so many options to choose from. 

A lot of homes have extensions and roof terraces and this means that the tiles on one part of the roof may look different from the other. This can be easily fixed by selecting the right sort of roof tile for any work you are having done. We have selected 10 different roof tile options below, to give you an idea on the many different tile designs available, so you can find the best one for your home.

1. Red tiles

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof homify Modern houses
homify

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof

homify
homify
homify

This extension by Nuspace can be seen in all it's glory in this photo. Extending out from the original building, it opens up onto a lovely patio and really makes the space feel open and as one. The extension itself has been clever designed. The brick work on the walls matches the bricks on the house. The red roof tiles are a perfect mirror of the red brick on the upper part of the house. These little aspects make it all blend in together. It isn't just about picking the cheapest tiles, as here we can see just how a little bit of effort in our choice can really make the build complete.

2. Mixing things up

Fig Tree Cottage, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

Fig Tree Cottage

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

In this image it is easy to see all of the different techniques and materials used in this build, and not just the roof. The wood cladding, the stone work and the white part of this house are all different, yet it works! The terracotta colour tiles on the roof really contrast the white rendered walls below it. The other part of the roof is in a grey slate, but the terracotta colour lines the top of it, to join the two parts together.

3. Ranch style

Oak Timber Frame House Extension, Gatley, Cheshire, Manchester, Grant Erskine Architects Grant Erskine Architects Classic style dining room
Grant Erskine Architects

Oak Timber Frame House Extension, Gatley, Cheshire, Manchester

Grant Erskine Architects
Grant Erskine Architects
Grant Erskine Architects

The exposed timbers on this image really make it feel a little like a ranch. The colour of the wood is rich and welcoming. The tiles on the roof are a grey slate colour, which really contrasts with the cream exterior of the building. There is a warmer red tile used on the top of the roof, which beautifully ties in with the wood. Once more, the small details make the biggest difference.

4. British terrace

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon homify Modern houses
homify

l-shaped loft conversion wimbledon

homify
homify
homify

This is a very typical end of terrace British home. It looks like any house in any street, with the brickwork making it much more pleasing on the eye. This house actually has a lovely large extension out the rear, where the roof was converted. We can't see this at all from the front. What we do see is the very typical slate tiles on the roof, which are in a subtle grey colour. These are perfect for British weather, as they are hardwearing and don't discolour quickly.

5. A modern touch

Rear view of extended and refurbished 1930s house in North London Jones Associates Architects Modern houses house extension, house refurbishment, modern extension, contemporary extension, house renovation, rear extension, roof extension, 1930s house, North London house extension, North London house refurbishment, Crouch End house extension, Crouch End house refurbishment, Crouch End house renovation, Crouch End house alterations, Crouch End architect, Muswell Hill house extension, Muswell Hill house refurbishment, Muswell Hill house renovation, Muswell Hill house alterations, Muswell Hill architect, N10 house extension, N10 house refurbishment, N10 house renovation, N10 house alterations, N10 architect, sliding glass doors, zinc roof, glass gable, zinc dormer
Jones Associates Architects

Rear view of extended and refurbished 1930s house in North London

Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects
Jones Associates Architects

Here we can see a very old house that has been transformed as a modern abode. The extension adds much needed space that we require for modern day living. This house has been tastefully refurbished to make it elegant and sophisticated. The roof tiles match the brick work, and this is a key part of the detail. The brick work is part of the older house and gives it that air of an older style. By making the roof tiles match, it helps the modern elements have their place.

6. Green it up

Residential green roofs, Organic Roofs Organic Roofs Modern houses
Organic Roofs

Residential green roofs

Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs
Organic Roofs

Tiles are a lovely and practical addition to any roof. They do require up keep and if they get damaged, they need replacing. How about a greener option? A living roof is a versatile choice, as well as functional. It can be used instead of tiles and works in exactly the same way.

7. Shingles

Suffolk Hipped Roof Garage homify Prefabricated Garage
homify

Suffolk Hipped Roof Garage

homify
homify
homify

We are well aware of all the different types of buildings that may need roofs, and a garage or a shed is not to be forgotten. Here in this image, we can see that this garage is made of wood and the roof is a shingle tile. Shingles are a great weather proof option for an outbuilding like this. The are cheap and easy to install, it is something that most of us can do ourselves, and the finished look is very traditional.

8. Solar tiles

Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser - „Energystyle": Energiesparen in seiner schönsten Lebensform, Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG
Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG
Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Jesteburger Sonnenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG

In this image we are looking at a housing project in Germany. Solar panels were installed in the roofs of each home to help them generate power. There is no reason to not incorporate an energy saving solution into your roof. In fact, it is greener and will save money in the long run, so why not consider solar tiles as an option? Flat roofs can be difficult to tile, and a solar panel is a great substitute.

9. Classic and gorgeous

Le Pres de Bas, CCD Architects CCD Architects Classic style conservatory
CCD Architects

Le Pres de Bas

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

This conservatory is large and spacious with views out over this beautiful garden. Everything here matches wonderfully . The glazing in the conservatory is stunning and elegant in its design. Each pane of glass is long and slender, allowing light to spill into the room. The roof looks new and shiny in the rain. The darkness of the tiles work well in contrast with the house and the lighter patio. The patio furniture is dark grey too, which once more helps everything fit together.

10. Old with new

Thatch Cottage with Storm Evolution homify Rustic style windows & doors
homify

Thatch Cottage with Storm Evolution

homify
homify
homify

It doesn't get much more quintessentially English than a country cottage with a thatched roof. It is easy to see that the extension was added at a later date to make the house bigger. The roof isn't thatched but tiled and it actually compliments the thatch wonderfully. It gives us a real sense of new and old, and there isn't much competition here, just a fabulous looking home.

