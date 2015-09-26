A Sweet Little Family Home

Here on homify, we love to highlight particular projects that strike a chord with our ethos, which is high-quality design projects and innovative thinking. The project we'll be taking a look at today certainly fits this bill.

Overseen by the architects at Müllers Büro, the home is an exemplar of good design and is in line with all the latest home design trends. White has been used to shade the surfaces of both the interior and exterior, giving the home an iconic appearance.

The owners of the home have access to flowing communal areas that are characterised by high ceilings and generous floor plans. Not to mention the high-quality outdoor settings, which feature a furnished paved area that overlooks gorgeous nature beyond.

Let's take a look around…