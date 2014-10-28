Reflections in art

Artwork speaks volumes about our personalities and our character, and is a deeply personal way to decorate our own spaces. When many of us think of decorative art, we often think only of wall hangings, be it a painting or otherwise. Of course, works of art come in all shapes and forms; from paintings, photos, prints, sculptures, and other three dimensional forms. Whether purchased, or a piece of DIY, art is a way to express ourselves in ways we may not be able to with words. And, of course, it serves both a decorative and functional purpose. Why does a mirror simply have to be a mirror? Why can it not be not be a unique and beautiful work of art, while serving as a functional element to a living space? In this ideabook, we have found some of the more unique and wonderful pieces of art on homify, in particular art that reflects light to stunning visual effect, to showcase how artwork can be a form of personal expression.