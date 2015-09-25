The House in the Dunes

To finish our tour through this divine Sylt dream home, we do not want to withhold the sights that lie beyond the interior. These views are incredible, and can be enjoyed from within the house and also from the outer regions of the property. The plot is a huge 994 square metres, with a completely undisturbed view over the picturesque dune landscape. This is a gorgeous panorama, where you are guaranteed never to tire of its beauty.

