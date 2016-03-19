House With a Great Backside

Today on homify we are travelling to the west London district of Ealing. Located in Woodville Gardens, this expansive five bedroom house has been completely updated with an exhaustive internal transformation and reconfiguration. To the rear of the house a new open plan kitchen and family room has been added. This space brings the outside 'inside', utilising corner-less bi-fold doors that open up and engage with the picturesque gardens beyond. In the front of the house, a new floor plan sees an open formal drawing room, as well as a formal dining space.

Thanks to the astute team at Concept Eight Architects, the major refurbishment has been undertaken with care and consideration. With full project management responsibilities, as well as the interior design and architectural service, this project was a successful venture from beginning until its completion in 2014.

If you would like to take a peek at this truly engaging and captivating residence, check out the images, below, and get inspired by this home's impressive open and airy ambience.