House With a Great Backside

Today on homify we are travelling to the west London district of Ealing. Located in Woodville Gardens, this expansive five bedroom house has been completely updated with an exhaustive internal transformation and reconfiguration. To the rear of the house a new open plan kitchen and family room has been added. This space brings the outside 'inside', utilising corner-less bi-fold doors that open up and engage with the picturesque gardens beyond. In the front of the house, a new floor plan sees an open formal drawing room, as well as a formal dining space.
Thanks to the astute team at Concept Eight Architects, the major refurbishment has been undertaken with care and consideration. With full project management responsibilities, as well as the interior design and architectural service, this project was a successful venture from beginning until its completion in 2014.
If you would like to take a peek at this truly engaging and captivating residence, check out the images, below, and get inspired by this home's impressive open and airy ambience.
As we take a peek at this home, we see a striking yet traditional exterior that looks fabulous and inviting. The red brick has been renovated and the exterior features have been painted to exude a refreshed and clean ambience.
Tangled greenery adds life and warmth to the large 4000 square feet home, adding to its period detailing and charm. However, what lies beyond this façade is a mystery to those looking upon the house from the street. Behind this home's cute front door and characterful appearance is a dazzling and stunning update.
Let's take a look…
Beautifully in-keeping with the surrounding architecture and yet individual and uplifting, this new extension shows how contemporary home design can be interspersed with heritage aesthetics.
The new rear extension matches the existing structure's brick hue, while providing an extra element of openness. The bi-fold doors open up the space completely and from this angle we are able to see how well this merges with the garden.
The new space has an amazing connection with the garden, ensuring an area that is at one with nature and the surrounding landscape.
A particular element of note is the flooring, which has been continued from the interior spaces, outside and onto the new exterior courtyard. This creates seamless living areas and is an opulent choice for the new home. We are also able to see the stunning attention to detail within the new extension. The brickwork is impeccable and the finishes are flawless.
Fire curtains have been utilised to open up the formal dining room onto the hallway. This area is impressively open and enjoyable, with a sense of style and sophistication.
The light timber floorboards add brightness to the space and work beautifully with the white colour scheme and sporadic downlights.
The new formal dining room is a truly captivating space. Modern and yet filled with heritage features, the area glistens and glows with an inviting ambience.
The feature fireplace imparts warmth and is matched with plenty of storage space for all manner of necessary household accoutrements. The new table is a statement item for the room, imparting modernity and refinement in a neat and tidy package.
As we take one further look at the new open plan space we can see the roof been constructed to maximise natural light.
Although the floor-to-ceiling bi-fold doors already inject a great volume of illumination, the roof light adds energy and brightness to the rear kitchen space.
In the upstairs front room of the home, a bedroom has been reinvigorated and revitalised. The white carpet looks sumptuous against the heavy draped curtains and the overall appearance is one of warmth and comfort.
To end our tour of this spectacular home we are taking a final look at the bathroom. This updated space is futuristic in its design, featuring a floating vanity, huge horizontal mirror, white fixtures and elegant fittings.
However, the item that truly takes centre stage is the giant freestanding bathtub. This looks opulent and lavish, while providing a stylish place to wash, refuel and reinvigorate the mind and body.
If you enjoyed this tour, be sure not to miss: The Deceptively Fantastic Home.