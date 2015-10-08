Antique mirrored sideboards

Antiques are old and have seen a lot of life, which is what makes them so appealing. There are often imperfections that hint at the stories behind.
Sideboards are lovely pieces of furniture that often command pride of place in hallways and dining rooms, owing to the important function they perform. As dining rooms need to be user-friendly and aesthetically pleasing, an antique sideboard is the perfect solution.
We have selected 10 different antique sideboards with mirrors that would elevate the status of any dining room!
This sideboard is very much on the ornate side. From Green Apple Home Style, it is very pretty to look at. It is is paired with a simple set of mirrors that help create a sense of space. We really like the intricate carving of the sideboard from the legs, all the way up. It is perfect for keeping drinks on top of, or as in this image, a fruit bowl and flowers, both of which offset the white with wonderful colour.
Mirrors are a brilliant source of additional light, so the bigger the mirror, the bigger the reflections. This mirror is ornate, which is just as well, because it matches the sideboard underneath it. The sideboard is a lovely looking antique and matches this dining room set. There is plenty of storage in it the sideboard for all of your dining essentials. The antique gold effect makes the furniture look regal and fitting of any dining room.
All of these sideboards are in wood of some form or another. Whether this wood is in its natural state or painted. Here we can see this wood is natural with a design inlaid into it to form the pattern. It is the perfect accompaniment to this mirror. The curved shaped of the mirror echoes the bottom of the sideboard, and breaks up the lines. The candles give a real sense of a different time, and a lovely addition to any dining table to set the ambience.
This sideboard is of similar shape and style to the one above. It is slightly curvier at the ends, making it look almost whimsical, as it bulges out. This shape, however, is very traditional and appealing as an antique sideboard. It matches the dining room table in shape and style. Both are elegant and have a sense of opulence about them. The sideboard and mirror match perfectly, and though they are unattached, they are a divine looking pair.
A white dining set just sets the tone really. It is a very brave decision to have something so light when sometimes things can get so messy. The sideboard is the perfect match for the table and chairs though, and nothing else would suffice. The sideboard has cupboards and drawers, which gives plenty of storage for placemats, plates and so on. The tear drop shaped mirror shelves above it compliment the whole room. They add additional storage, as well as providing a mirror in the room.
This wooden sideboard is stripped back and a lovely looking antique sideboard. Coupled with a mirror in a gold frame—to match the lights—they really do look classic. The deep dark shade of the timber goes with the gold detailing around the edges and in the centre. It has three separate compartments and is long, as well as large. It sits well against the patterned wallpaper and looks right at home in this room.
Set against a white backdrop, this antique sideboard stands out beautifully. The mirror is in a lovely position too. It doesn't have huge amounts of storage like the others we have seen, yet the simplicity and the elegance are the appeal of it. It matches the table and chairs and this is a good thing to consider when purchasing an antique sideboard.
The chandelier is the first thing we look at in this photo. It fills the room with its finesse and elegance! However, don't be distracted by it entirely. The antique mirrored sideboard is stunning too and a little bit more practical. In a very pearl white colour, it sits like a jewel under the large mirror. It is in a prime position, with lots of room to access its ample storage.
This sideboard looks like it comes from France, just in design and appearance. The beautiful shape of this antique is stunning, as it sits with all it's size on delicately carved legs. The ivory lacquering, mixed with gold and light blue take us back to a different era. The mirror is ornate and matches it really well, both on size and decoration.
Once again we can see the curves in this sideboard. It offers so much storage, in the form of drawers, making it different to the ones above that had cupboard space. It has been stripped and repainted in an antique gold colour, which matches the colour of the mirror above it. They both have the look of a shabby chic sort of antique, which makes them unique and distinct.