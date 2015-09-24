Living Big with 32m2

Small and even very small apartments and housing solutions are not unusual, in fact they have become increasingly common in modern times. They are a necessity dictated by our society, especially those located in urban surroundings where every square foot has become a precious commodity that needs to be used to the fullest. The real challenge, however, is knowing how to best use limited space while not giving up convenience or design and aesthetics. Living small should be practical adjustment, not one that negates all style!
Take a look at this wonderful example of how living small can mean exploring big ideas and see if you are inspired to use your space a little more efficiently!
If you have a space that is not long AND wide, why not take inspiration from this elegant living room and simply exploit the length to its fullest? With a slender sofa pushed up against the wall, high mounted lighting helps to minimise floorspace being used, while a fully functioning socialisation, relaxation and even reading zone is clearly identifiable.
In the background, a white wall hides the general layout of the house, with a mirrored sliding panel that is able to visually increase the space. This is an important advantage not only for the overall aesthetics but also the functionality of the house that has been wonderfully put together by Ekaterina Donde Design.
We love how informal this space has been kept, thanks to deliberate design decisions that have been driven by practicality and usability. The settee is also a sofa bed and therefore serves a dual function as seating by day and a bed by night, turning this room into the perfect self-contained space. The atmosphere is comfortable and the colors are neutral and soft with a desk a desk in situ in the corner to provide an area where study or work can be completed. Is it an office, a living room or even a bedroom? It's all three thanks to ingenious design!
Dart behind the sliding doors and you come to the delightfully darling kitchen, which features an eye-catching ceramic floor design that is hard to beat! With a contemporary feel, the exposed and painted brick wall and modern pendulum lamps look perfectly at home and despite the small size of the area, nothing feels overcrowded or cramped. Instead, the kitchen is surprisingly spacious, light and airy. Genius!
Looking at the kitchen from another angle, it is easy to see just how effective the white cabinets are in making the room feel bigger than it is. Creating lots of surfaces for natural light to reflect off, the room is prevented from feeling claustrophobic and appears clean and chic, making the most of yellow accents and uncluttered surfaces. With nothing left out, the space has been used to create the perfect practical kitchen and we just love the simplicity.
If you have a small bathroom, it is advisable to really think about the best way to arrange your suite, so as to get as much usable room as possible! Here is an ideal solution to the problem of a tiny area, with a luxurious shower being fitted tightly into the corner to as to minimise intrusion into the rest of the room. What we really like is that comfort has not been negated despite the small space, so a large shower unit has been selected and fitted sympathetically. Bathroom bliss!
Helping to detract from the lack of floorspace is the use of bright white wall times and almost fluorescent lighting. By keeping the room as crisp as possible, a sense of roominess and freedom is created. Perfectly practical, the washing machine is utilising the almost dead space behind the door, while a cabinet beneath the sink is helping to stow away extraneous toiletries that may make the space seem more cluttered and claustrophobic. Clever touches really do go a long way!
