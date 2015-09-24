Living Big with 32m2

Small and even very small apartments and housing solutions are not unusual, in fact they have become increasingly common in modern times. They are a necessity dictated by our society, especially those located in urban surroundings where every square foot has become a precious commodity that needs to be used to the fullest. The real challenge, however, is knowing how to best use limited space while not giving up convenience or design and aesthetics. Living small should be practical adjustment, not one that negates all style!

Take a look at this wonderful example of how living small can mean exploring big ideas and see if you are inspired to use your space a little more efficiently!