Outside the box bungalow designs

The word bungalow conjures up images of retro one-level living that lacks modern style and design aesthetics, but don't be too quick to judge! Let go of all the stereotypes that you associate with bungalow designs and open your mind to a new, modern and effortlessly chic way of living that negates the need for stairs or multiple floors!

Take a look at this selection of bungalow designs and see if you could be tempted to embrace a lack of elevation in your home.