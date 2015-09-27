Natural oak flooring for every home

Few things can finish a room and add as much gravitas, warmth and elegance as natural oak flooring. With so many incarnations, finishes and styles to choose form there is a solution to fit every taste and décor preference, whilst adding a steadfast and classic organic material into a cherished home.
Comfortable underfoot, hardy and unbeatably stylish, oak flooring adds an extra dimension of class to any room so take a look at these examples and see if you might go overboard for oak!
There is so much beauty in this picture that it's hard to know what to focus on, but really there is just one element that stands alone as the show stopper and that's that natural oak flooring that has been laid as parquet. A firm favourite, complex parquet designs, such as this one, bring an old world glamour to any space, even those which have been styled to look modern or industrial and there can be no denying that the end result is so ardently high end that it's envy inducing.
Working with wood is fantastic for so many reasons, but one that we always come back to is that regardless of colour or texture, wood will always look beautiful with other wood! Here we can see an amazing open plan kitchen and living room extension, from Echo Living, that has been clad on the interior with ply and finished with fabulous natural oak flooring. The hues work so well together that the overall effect is one of glorious golden warmth and pared back simplicity and we can only imagine how stunning a sunrise would look over breakfast!
A far more simple parquet layout, this traditional herringbone design allows the natural oak flooring to really shine though with all of it's golden warmth. Having finished the floor to perfection, with a high polish lacquer, all the tones and highlights of the oak add such a diverse pattern to the room that everything else has been kept essentially simple to further showcase it! An incredible focal point of the space, we can imagine just how smooth and wonderful the parquet feels underfoot.
When a loft conversion has been completed so sympathetically to the age and styling of a home, there can be no doubt that so too must the flooring be. Clearly a barn conversion or heritage property, the use of existing beams has essentially dictated how this gorgeous space has been decorated, with neutral tones and that incredibly complimentary natural oak flooring. Looking perfectly at home in the space, the boards blend with the beams to create a symbiotic space with a traditional feel and seeing how good it looks, it is impossible to visualise anything else in its place.
Rustic styling will always be a firm favourite for many people and while country kitchen and shabby chic designs remain hugely popular, natural oak flooring will always have a place in many older properties or those that seek to look older. We love how back to basics this space is, with perfunctory appliances, mismatched furniture and original oak floorboards all combining to create a kitchen that is not just the heart of the home, but clearly a much loved and undeniably cosy area for family gatherings. Hardy enough to withstand spills and incidents, oak is the perfect choice for a busy room and when it melds so perfectly, there can be little point in considering anything else!
What an eye-catching and inspirational galley kitchen! Though small, this space has been so perfectly thought out that everything has its place and contributes something valuable to the overall aesthetic, not least that incredible dark natural oak flooring! A perfect match for the dark oak butcher's block worktop, the floor adds a sense of drama and luxury, while contrasting against the classic cream of the cabinets to give an impression of increased airiness and crisp modernity. Utterly divine!
When a material is so versatile that it's perfect for not just any room, but any high traffic area of a home, you really know that it's something special. Here we can see natural oak flooring being put to fantastic use on some stairs and in a hallway and just look at how it changes the atmosphere of the space! Exuding a natural warmth, it works in perfect unison with the glazing to make what could have been a dark and transitional area into a really show stopping part of the home. Adding a complimentary banister helps to further tie everything together and looks stunning.
Other underfoot options may have found it hard to stand out in such a beautiful kitchen, but the natural oak flooring has managed it effortlessly. Finished in an eye-catching parquet style, the tone of the oak works with the countertop to create a harmonious and well thought out theme that allows for a light, airy and classic country kitchen style. Finished with protective lacquer, constant foot traffic will be no issue, but given how fabulous the room is, we wouldn't be happy with dirty wellington boots traipsing in!
We are utterly in love with this wonderful sitting room that has so many fantastic features it is hard to focus on just one. From the pop of colour in the form of the fuchsia wingback chair, through to the stacked firewood alcoves, there is a lot going on, but it's the natural oak flooring that ties everything together seamlessly. Finished in a light colour, the wide herringbone boards add to the overarching country feel of the room, without detracting from any of the statement pieces and we could not be more keen to get sat on the rug in front of the woodburner!
What a picture to end with! Have you ever seen natural oak flooring look more luxe, natural and gorgeous? No fancy gimmicks or complicated finishes necessary here, the tone of the oak is doing all the hard work and making the space look utterly incredible. Every notch and scrape adds to the effect and adds extra gravitas to the antique feel of the living room and is making us want to rip up our floors and start again!
