Living room furniture for a small living room

While of course, we would all love to have a large, spacious living room, a small living room can, when properly decorated, be just as welcoming and stylish. The most important issue in a confined space is to be able to set everything up in a functional way, without making the house feel cramped. You should consider carefully the use and style of every item in the room, from the couch down to the smallest vase. If you choose every piece carefully, you can ensure that your living room will have the feel you want, no matter what its size.

Today on homify, we look at compact furniture that is perfect for a small or narrow living room. We hope you will get lots of inspiration for your own home!