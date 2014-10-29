Kitchen decor: using metal in the kitchen

We find the use of functional metal everywhere in the kitchen: in the basic construction, appliances, hinges, handles, fittings, etc. Many of these objects, however, stay hidden away behind wood, plastic or paint to hide the ugly construction. But we want to show you how metal in the kitchen can also be an impressive style element! By making use of the many different properties of steel, aluminum and other metals, kitchen designers have come up with a wide variety of creative and stylish ideas for kitchen designs. Today, we have collected some of these ideas here for you to browse.