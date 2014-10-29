Nature inside the home

Mother nature has a powerful effect on every one of us, whether we are aware of it or not. It is only human nature to long for the outdoors; to spend time in the countryside or by the beach and be brought back down to earth. Such busy schedules and living in large urban environments does not always allow us to get back in touch with nature, spending time away from the city, away from the noise, pollution and daily stresses that come with life. As far away as your next holiday may seem, or next opportunity to spend time amongst the lush greens or deep blues, it is quite easy to bring this same feeling into your home. With the addition of more green in your home, more timber, extra plants, or some simple nature-themed decorations, you can feel like you are never too far away from the natural environment. Check out a few solutions from our UK experts to help you stay grounded, and reconnect with mother nature.
This stunning garden-inspired wallpaper has been used on a feature wall in a home in Belgravia, West London. The Grade II listed Georgian house was redesigned by Siobhan Loates Design Ltd, a Gloucestershire based interior design company. The lush bakground is accentuated by the birds and vines, and is certain to maintain a relaxed feel for the room well into the colder months, when the birds have stopped chirping and we can't escape outside.
The large print featured in this bedroom belonging to a young teen is sure to help their mind drift off outdoors. This large photo could be of a previous summer holiday, and the same concept can easily be recreated in any room of your home, reminding you of good times. By including a print such as this in your children's room, you are sure to entice them to want to get outside and be with nature, playing with their friends and getting dirty. This is exactly how childhood should be, not spent indoors playing video games.
Palms are synonymous with tropical islands, sipping coconuts on a deserted beach, leisurely rolling in and out of clear blue waters, and basking in the temperate sun. Of course, this cannot be a reality for the majority of the time, so help bring these positive thoughts of relaxing times spent in the tropics by bringing the palms inside, such as on this art deco inspired armchair. The soft fabrics and laid back nature of the chair will help your mind drift off to a beach far away, kicking back in a hammock, with all your cares in a far distant corner of your mind.
Fish tanks and aquariums have long been popular in modern homes, as they are easy to care for pets, and can bring rivers and oceans into a homes, in a small neat package. A re-creation of a tropical reef setting is sure to be a focal point in your home, taking us away to tropical reefs of far away places. This Aquarium from Aquarium Architecture features in a prominent footballers home, and can be monitored remotely 24 hours a day from anywhere in the world via a dedicated wifi and sms connection! To view this project in full, click here.
Being eco friendly and conscious of the environment in the design of your home, and in everyday life in general, will ensure that nature can be enjoyed by everyone in generations to come. If we all make some minor changes to our lives, collectively we can make a huge difference. This spiral staircase named 'Techne', from Yorkshire staircase builders Fontanot, is a genius piece of eco-design for a part of the home not often thought of as being produced with the environment in mind. 'Techne' is the first staircase in the world to be made with glass fibre reinforced technopolymer, a strong and adaptable material that is 100% recyclable! This example produced in green will remind us that we must take care of the the planet, so it can be enjoyed well into the future as it is meant to be.
Of course, nothing reminds us more of nature than bringing real life plants into the home, such as these striking purple roses, beautifully captured by Rosangela Photography. The pleasant scents and visually pleasing aspect of flowers both bring us back down to earth, and relax us after a busy day.