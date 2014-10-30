homify 360°: A contemporary Japanese home

We must confess we have a weakness for contemporary Japanese architecture , which offers projects that are both balanced and innovative, comfortable and refined, sophisticated without being pretentious . It does not surprise us to learn that Japan is the country with the highest number of registered architects per capita, forcing the creators to excel and try to offer their customers unique and customized projects. Thus, each new home is an opportunity to push the limits of what is usual and design an innovative building.

Today on homify 360°, we look at a home in Sayo in Hyogo Prefecture, about two hours from the cities of Kyoto and Osaka. The creators of the office Den Nen Architecture (DNA) built this house project in steps to meet the needs a young couple.