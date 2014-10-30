Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

homify 360°: A contemporary Japanese home

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

We must confess we have a weakness for contemporary Japanese architecture , which offers projects that are both balanced and innovative, comfortable and refined, sophisticated without being pretentious . It does not surprise us to learn that Japan is the country with the highest number of registered architects per capita, forcing the creators to excel and try to offer their customers unique and customized projects. Thus, each new home is an opportunity to push the limits of what is usual and design an innovative building.  

Today on homify 360°, we look at a home in Sayo in Hyogo Prefecture, about two hours from the cities of Kyoto and Osaka. The creators of the office Den Nen Architecture (DNA) built this house project in steps to meet the needs a young couple.

Treat yourself this weekend
What do you think of this home? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks