15 breathtaking brick kitchens bringing rustic back

press profile homify
Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
Exposed brick walls add a certain dimension of rustic charm to any room, but we think they work especially well in your kitchen. Don't panic if you love the aesthetic but don't want to jump in for a full rural feel. The natural grace and beauty of bricks makes them the perfect feature wall, accessory or main feature and you can change the look and feel with the rest of your decorating scheme.

Prepare to call your kitchen planners as we're confident you won't be able to resist the charm of brick work after reading this!

1. Using bricks wherever possible can really dictate a scheme and they work so well when contrasted with a dark worktop

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

2. For something a little less obvious, painted bricks have a classic feel but blend in with your other colour choices

Rear Extension, Oakman Oakman Modern dining room
Oakman

Rear Extension

Oakman
Oakman
Oakman

3. Completing a small feature in bricks will allow you to get a hint of rustic character without your kitchen looking too themed

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Eclectic style kitchen
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

4. Pared back spaces look incredible with exposed bricks. When you want to make a stylish impact, but think less is more, this is the way to go!

Dining homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

5. Keeping one original wall in place in a modernised kitchen helps to blend the age of your home with the newness of your room. This one looks amazing!

Quebec Way, Haggerston, Rousseau Rousseau Modern kitchen
Rousseau

Quebec Way, Haggerston

Rousseau
Rousseau
Rousseau

6. Your kitchen chimney breast is a natural choice for some exposed bricks and makes the most of the functional aspect of the area. A traditional splashback will work best alongside it!

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism Davonport Industrial style kitchen Wood Grey
Davonport

W9 | Eclectic Industrialism

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

7. Traditional red bricks will add a wealth of warmth to even the coolest and most modern kitchen. We love the juxtaposition of bricks and wood with white cabinets here

kitchen 03 Alrewas Architecture Ltd Modern kitchen
Alrewas Architecture Ltd

kitchen 03

Alrewas Architecture Ltd
Alrewas Architecture Ltd
Alrewas Architecture Ltd

8. For a tonally perfect space, mix your aged bricks with original wood and cast iron. This kitchen feels warm and wonderful and has a New York loft vibe

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Don't worry that you have to get your pointing perfect to be able to enjoy an exposed brick wall. The plaster remnants and mortar here adds a lovely shabby chic effect

Interiors, John Lewis of Hungerford John Lewis of Hungerford Modern kitchen
John Lewis of Hungerford

Interiors

John Lewis of Hungerford
John Lewis of Hungerford
John Lewis of Hungerford

10. Pattern clashing is very trendy right now and we love how natural materials have been used to create this look. Parquet flooring with that red brick wall should look too busy but it really works

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern kitchen
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

11. If you've added a new kitchen extension to your home, consider leaving some of your walls unfinished inside. You'll expose the character of the addition and unlock endless style!

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London, HollandGreen HollandGreen Industrial style kitchen
HollandGreen

Full House Renovation with Crittall Extension, London

HollandGreen
HollandGreen
HollandGreen

12. Mix and match your aesthetics to create something truly unique. We love this combination of industrial, rustic and Scandinavian influences but the brick wall still stands alone as a great feature

Peckham Victorian house wrap around extension, Ar'Chic Ar'Chic Industrial style kitchen
Ar'Chic

Peckham Victorian house wrap around extension

Ar'Chic
Ar&#39;Chic
Ar'Chic

13. Don't hide the beauty of original walls behind plaster if they look this good! The perfect backdrop for a country kitchen, these chunky, pale bricks add so much character

A Traditional Country Kitchen homify Country style kitchen
homify

A Traditional Country Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

14. If you love the look of bricks but aren't sure they are quite right for you, try getting the look with subway tiles as your splashback. They have the added bonus of being easy to clean

Proyecto Constitució , Dröm Living Dröm Living KitchenCabinets & shelves
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

15. If your indoor kitchen isn't a brick haven but you still want to get the look somehow, how about making yourself an outdoor cooking area? Rustic and gorgeous, you'd be the envy of your neighbours!

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas, Design Outdoors Limited Design Outdoors Limited Mediterranean style garden
Design Outdoors Limited

Outdoor Kitchens and BBQ Areas

Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited
Design Outdoors Limited

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Treasure Islands For Your Kitchen.

Home garden ideas to soothe and relax your mind.
Could brick be your kitchen's new best friend?

