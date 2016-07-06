15 breathtaking brick kitchens bringing rustic back

Exposed brick walls add a certain dimension of rustic charm to any room, but we think they work especially well in your kitchen. Don't panic if you love the aesthetic but don't want to jump in for a full rural feel. The natural grace and beauty of bricks makes them the perfect feature wall, accessory or main feature and you can change the look and feel with the rest of your decorating scheme.

Prepare to call your kitchen planners as we're confident you won't be able to resist the charm of brick work after reading this!