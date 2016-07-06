A Tiny Flat with a Clever Modern Twist

This lovely little flat in Milan is home to a young couple and plenty of innovative design. Inside the surprisingly open and airy living spaces, one will find a confident mix of décor influences that bring a sense of youth to a building, which is full of history.
Though everything looks all too perfect now, this wasn't always the story. After living in their flat for a handful of years, the knocks and bruises and general issues found within became more and more of a problem for the couple. They knew it was time for a change, so in came professionals from GhostArchitecture to help the pair transform the flat into something special.
Scroll down to see what the couple and their interior designers have achieved…
This flat may not be blessed with a large floor plan but the owners always believed there was potential for it to be something better. Through some crafty interventions that involved a layout overhaul, the flat now provides something that's much better suited to modern living.
One enters into a lobby that is connected directly to the main living spaces in a holistic manner. Inside these main living areas there are all the facilities and features one requires for every day life. Upstairs there is the mezzanine level, which accommodates a study and a sleeping area.
Not only is this new kitchen highly practical and organised, the interior designers have curated an assortment of eclectic picks that excite and bring a certain charm to the space.
The beautiful timber bench in the foreground radiates natural charm and is classically elegant. Made from solid reclaimed wood, it's lovable not only for its beauty, but also for the way it adds a rustic appeal to the room.
Crafted by a local light manufacturer, the cool hanging lights create a magical ambience and style that's always sharp and dynamic. Another eye-catcher is the retro inspired fridge.
Continuing the natural appeal of the kitchen, the timber shelves built along the wall bring extra storage options as well as pairing excellently with the black shaded subway tiles. The textured look of the tiles is highlighted by the row of strip lighting built into the shelves.
Bringing together modern design with solid construction, the cabinetry complements the space with little effort. Integrated seamlessly into the cabinets are all the essential kitchenwares and appliances.
Making deft use of the available space, the floor plan is best viewed from the dining area located beside the lounge area.
The low-lying and very comfy looking sofa is positioned smartly against the kitchen bench. Movie nights are always cosy thanks to all the pillows, which look to have subtle North African vibe.
Space conscious timber shelves to the left of the image have been filled confidently with typical Italian supplies, such as bags of coffee and bottles of good wine.
Immediately noticeable from our new perspective is the lighting affect achieved by the spotlights installed in the timber joinery and around the television unit. Working in combination with the polished floorboards, the lights help the space look and feel brighter, which was important considering the interiors had limited access to natural light.
All in all, refitting and decorating small flats is a big challenge that demands a lot of care and attention, but that doesn't mean one should feel restrained by what's in front of them. Just like you have seen in this project, with some general design intelligence and a bit of innovation the desired end goal can be achieved.
