A Tiny Flat with a Clever Modern Twist

This lovely little flat in Milan is home to a young couple and plenty of innovative design. Inside the surprisingly open and airy living spaces, one will find a confident mix of décor influences that bring a sense of youth to a building, which is full of history.

Though everything looks all too perfect now, this wasn't always the story. After living in their flat for a handful of years, the knocks and bruises and general issues found within became more and more of a problem for the couple. They knew it was time for a change, so in came professionals from GhostArchitecture to help the pair transform the flat into something special.

