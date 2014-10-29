Google Office: London

The London headquarters of the US search engine giant Google, is in the newly built office and residential complex at Central Saint Giles, set in the heart of Covent Garden, one of central London's most famous pockets. The office is a total of 50,000 square metres, covering desk space, meeting rooms, chill out areas, and eating areas, amongst others. In addition, employees have a number of different outdoor areas and even secret gardens available to take a small break and recharge their batteries. What sort of office environment would we expect from such a modern and forward-thinking company such as Google? Certainly no dull and grey office chairs, boring lighting or dated décor. Rather, we can see an extraordinary nest full of creative people, LED colours and lettering, with every minor detail carefully considered. The truth is, Google's London office is full of stylistic inconsistencies and contrasts, with décor more suited to your grandparent's place, not the world's leading search engine. The London Google office is an energetic mix of old and new, playful and clean, traditional and modern designs.