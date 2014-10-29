Studio apartment challenges

Password? Studio! No, we're not trying to get into a secret party where we need a secret code. We have simply noted that in recent years living spaces in the city have been greatly reduced. The increased demand for housing and the inability to build continuously on the outskirts of cities, which often become cities in their own right without planning or logical design, is bringing modern architecture to revise and rethink living spaces. In the center of the city, studios are becoming more common, often used by singles or young couples.

Rooms are also becoming smaller, including vital spaces such as the bathroom and the kitchen. Architects and interior designers must therefore sharpen their wits and apply all their skill to be able to create an extremely functional, and at the same time warm and welcoming space. Today we want to show three small space challenges where the result is perfectly successful. These examples occur in a few square meters, all that is necessary for modern life, without renouncing to a certain style and taste.