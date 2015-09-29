Cast aluminium garden furniture can really enhance a garden by offering proper seating options; a place where one can enjoy a morning cup of coffee or entertain friends on a warm summer's evening. Garden furniture can come in many styles and colours and in endless combinations of chairs, tables and chaise lounges. Here we simplify things for you with an overview of some of the great options available on homify!
These chairs are a win for a super unique, modern and even minimalist feel for cast aluminum garden furniture. The grand dining table is perfect for entertaining large groups. Eight chairs surround the table and really add a lot of flavor to the entire garden. The chairs are a dark colour with a solid seat. The back and arms of the chairs have a simple, minimalist, but interesting pattern with several bars crossing each other. Overall this dining area creates a very stylish look for this garden area.
This modern, cast aluminum garden furniture set is unique in style, adding so much flavor to this garden. The set includes a large, white round table. The chairs are what really makes this set fun and interesting. Made of slim wiring, the chairs have an almost invisible factor to them, they seem barely there. Yet their impact is great. This see through effect allows the rich colours of the garden to really stand out, and the furniture set to be a compliment instead of competition with nature. This is a great modern and unique look, a great decorating idea for any garden.
This sweet cast aluminium garden furniture set is a lovely option for an outside dining area for two. The set consists of two chairs and a small, round, table. The chairs have a beautiful and intricate design on their backing that really stands out. The design creates a really gorgeous and sweet look for the garden area. The round table is the perfect size for a nice lunch between loved ones or friends. The edge of the table too has the same intricate design that the chairs share. This intricate and sweet cast aluminium garden furniture set is a win for those wanting a small but impactful furniture set.
Add a hint of natural colour to a garden seating area with this cast aluminum garden furniture set. The dining set is a deep green colour, which is perfect for a home garden. It adds colour without being too loud, blending right in with the natural surroundings. The set consists of two chairs that have a cool design on the back. There is a good sized round table that has the same pattern. This green dream is a lovely option for sitting back and relaxing under a summer sun.
The pattern on this cast aluminum garden furniture set creates a fun look that adds style and character to this garden. The table is round, and is a good size. While the table is made of a dark colour, the pattern on the table too is a lighter colour, creating contrast and design. There are then four chairs that have a unique pattern as well. The seat area and back of each chair has a design that looks like a checker board, with its multiple small squares. The end result is the perfect outdoor dining table set for a family of four, or for entertaining friends.
This cast aluminum garden furniture set is created with an intricate, leafy pattern. There is a large, oval table that is perfect for entertaining guests. The table top is rich in texture, as the pattern is really involved and unique. There are multiple chairs around the table, which also have a very unique design pattern on the back. It looks a bit like multiple leafs. The overall look is a very textured pattern, and is definetly a unique and eye catching garden furniture set.
Have an eclectic garden space and looking for that perfect, eye catching and unusual chair to complete the look? After seeing this cast aluminum garden chair there's no need to look any further. This chair is definitely unusual and creative. The chair design is made of a pattern consisting of bars that have a curved and looped look at the top. This creates an eclectic look. The designer finished the look with a colorful pillow that goes perfectly with all the colour and patterns of the rest of the garden area. This chair is a win for originality.
These cast aluminium garden lounge chairs are a perfect addition to create a relaxing area for sun bathing, reading books, and relaxing with friends. The three lounge chairs all have a base that have a boxes pattern. The backing of each chair has two, slightly wavy designs. Finally between each chair there is a small table. The table top is glass while the legs of each table is the same cast aluminum. The end result is the perfect lounge area in this well manicured garden.
This cast aluminum garden furniture set is the perfect size and shape to put in a small corner. No need to waste space in a garden when adding a sweet furniture set will add style and functionality to the area. This dining set consists of a small, round table. The table top has a lined pattern on the top. This is the same pattern seen on the seat area of the two chairs. The colour of this set is a cream colour, which looks nice with the natural colours of the garden. This furniture set is a great addition to this corner, which otherwise could have been wasted space.
Create an eye catching look in a home garden by adding cast aluminum garden furniture in a bright white colour. These pieces really stand out against the natural colours of the yard. The designer created a really cool seating area that includes two small tables with several chairs around them. The tables are small and round, perfect for a cup of tea with friends. Each table has three chairs around it. In total, a seating area is created that is large enough to hold several friends for entertaining, yet because it is broken up in two table sets, it doesn't look overpowering. This bright white cast aluminum garden furniture set adds character and function to this yard.