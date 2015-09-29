Cast aluminium garden furniture

Have an eclectic garden space and looking for that perfect, eye catching and unusual chair to complete the look? After seeing this cast aluminum garden chair there's no need to look any further. This chair is definitely unusual and creative. The chair design is made of a pattern consisting of bars that have a curved and looped look at the top. This creates an eclectic look. The designer finished the look with a colorful pillow that goes perfectly with all the colour and patterns of the rest of the garden area. This chair is a win for originality.