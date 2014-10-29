Treat yourself this weekend

So you've spent another hard week at work, slaving away on the computer, and the weekend has rolled around again. You're sick of spending all your time at the pub, and the weather forecast for your treasured days off isn't looking great anyway. So, what's the plan? Do you go out (yet again), trying to meet people you probably won't like anyway, or do you make the most of the creature comforts of home, by staying in and get cosy? We think the latter. Why? Because home is home. It is your sanctuary, and nowhere else should feel more inviting. So, instead of dealing with the loudmouths at the pub, or the crowds on the high st, take the time to enjoy life's simple pleasures, all from the comfort of your own home.