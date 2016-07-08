Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Makeover ideas to make your home look spacious

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Wintergarten Wipro Serra, Eco Wintergärten Eco Wintergärten Modern conservatory
Loading admin actions …

Here on homify we are so much more than showing pictures of pretty houses. Boosting your home’s look and making life easier is also at the top of our list, and today we focus on a problem that a lot of us are facing these days: small spaces. And since not all of us have the means of moving into a majestic mansion whenever we feel like it, we are forced to come up with other creative ways to solve our space problems.

And that is where we come in. So, how do you enlarge that small living space? How do you create a little extra legroom for you and your family?

Let’s consider some options…

1. Add glass

Wintergarten Wipro Serra, Eco Wintergärten Eco Wintergärten Modern conservatory
Eco Wintergärten

Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten
Eco Wintergärten

Open up those small interiors with glass panes, either with windows or sliding doors. Although this won’t make the physical size of your room(s) bigger, this plan ensures a direct link with the surrounding exteriors, making that small space feel less cramped in.

Plus, the incoming sunshine can do wonders to help make those interiors warm and cosy.

2. An extra room

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden homify Minimalist conservatory
homify

Sliding patio doors to closure On Winter Garden

homify
homify
homify

If your plot size and budget allow for it, then why not add an extra volume to your house? 

The extra space, however small, can be used for a number of functions: guest bedroom, storage room, closet, children’s playpen, etc.

3. Go up

Student Accommodation - SW10, Ceetoo Architects Ceetoo Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Ceetoo Architects

Student Accommodation—SW10

Ceetoo Architects
Ceetoo Architects
Ceetoo Architects

If you have been blessed with high ceilings, you may get away with adding another room into your home – but on top. 

Inserting a loft area into a house is a very clever way of squeezing out more legroom. And so what if it happens to be on top of your old space – it’s not like the staircase hasn’t been invented yet. 

Speaking of which, see our ideas for: Space-Saving Stairs.

4. Add a patio

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Naharro

Naharro
Naharro
Naharro

Even a few feet of extra space can make a world of difference. But if the extra space doesn’t warrant the extra costs of walls and ceilings, then consider turning that additional legroom into an outdoor area, like a patio or porch. 

And you know what that means: an excuse to go shopping for outdoor furniture and décor! 

Be sure to scope out our professionals who can help with decks, patios, and outdoor enclosures.

​5. An outdoor room

Casetas de jardin, Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Naipex Jardín, S.L.U. Garden Shed
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.
Naipex Jardín, S.L.U.

When needing an extra room and you can’t build one, opt for the next option – buy one. A garden shed structure can easily be bought and delivered to your desired spot, immediately adding some more space. 

But of course it doesn’t have to be used to for garden storage and equipment. Turn that little shed into an outdoor office. An art studio? How about a spot where you can practise the violin without disturbing the rest of the household?

6. A wooden option

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/ homify Country style garden
homify

http://www.gardenaffairs.co.uk/our-ranges/log-cabins/

homify
homify
homify

If building an exterior space is what you want to opt for, yet the idea of cement, bricks, and dust filling up your garden sounds upsetting, then how about going with a timber structure? 

Call it a Wendy house, a playhouse, or simply a wooden house, the fact remains that erecting a wooden structure is faster and easier than building a brick/concrete one.

A Family's Ideal Future Home
What other space creating ideas can you share?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks