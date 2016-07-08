Makeover ideas to make your home look spacious

Here on homify we are so much more than showing pictures of pretty houses. Boosting your home’s look and making life easier is also at the top of our list, and today we focus on a problem that a lot of us are facing these days: small spaces. And since not all of us have the means of moving into a majestic mansion whenever we feel like it, we are forced to come up with other creative ways to solve our space problems.

And that is where we come in. So, how do you enlarge that small living space? How do you create a little extra legroom for you and your family?

Let’s consider some options…