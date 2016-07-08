Makeover ideas to make your home look spacious

Here on homify we are so much more than showing pictures of pretty houses. Boosting your home’s look and making life easier is also at the top of our list, and today we focus on a problem that a lot of us are facing these days: small spaces. And since not all of us have the means of moving into a majestic mansion whenever we feel like it, we are forced to come up with other creative ways to solve our space problems.
And that is where we come in. So, how do you enlarge that small living space? How do you create a little extra legroom for you and your family?
Let’s consider some options…
Open up those small interiors with glass panes, either with windows or sliding doors. Although this won’t make the physical size of your room(s) bigger, this plan ensures a direct link with the surrounding exteriors, making that small space feel less cramped in.
Plus, the incoming sunshine can do wonders to help make those interiors warm and cosy.
If your plot size and budget allow for it, then why not add an extra volume to your house?
The extra space, however small, can be used for a number of functions: guest bedroom, storage room, closet, children’s playpen, etc.
If you have been blessed with high ceilings, you may get away with adding another room into your home – but on top.
Inserting a loft area into a house is a very clever way of squeezing out more legroom. And so what if it happens to be on top of your old space – it’s not like the staircase hasn’t been invented yet.
Speaking of which, see our ideas for: Space-Saving Stairs.
Even a few feet of extra space can make a world of difference. But if the extra space doesn’t warrant the extra costs of walls and ceilings, then consider turning that additional legroom into an outdoor area, like a patio or porch.
And you know what that means: an excuse to go shopping for outdoor furniture and décor!
Be sure to scope out our professionals who can help with decks, patios, and outdoor enclosures.
When needing an extra room and you can’t build one, opt for the next option – buy one. A garden shed structure can easily be bought and delivered to your desired spot, immediately adding some more space.
But of course it doesn’t have to be used to for garden storage and equipment. Turn that little shed into an outdoor office. An art studio? How about a spot where you can practise the violin without disturbing the rest of the household?
If building an exterior space is what you want to opt for, yet the idea of cement, bricks, and dust filling up your garden sounds upsetting, then how about going with a timber structure?
Call it a Wendy house, a playhouse, or simply a wooden house, the fact remains that erecting a wooden structure is faster and easier than building a brick/concrete one.