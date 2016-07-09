​10 foolproof ways to save money when updating your house

Opting for a fresh new living room or a gleaming new bathroom does not mean you have to delve into your kids’ university funds. Or sell a kidney. Sprucing up that room (or entire house) can be done effortlessly, painlessly and, most important of all, cheaply. And best of all – the ends results won’t look cheap at all.

Just a few subtle changes here and there can take your home from “okay” to “oh, wow”.

Here’s how…