A Family's Ideal Future Home

The elegant refinement of this house, designed by Polish experts from Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, introduces modernist design to a suburban streetscape.
Despite its strong architecture, the double-storey home has been designed as an approachable building that engages with those dwelling within. In conjunction with a landscaping team, the architects have coordinated the interiors to have a constant level of garden-centric interaction, demonstrating a creative response to the concept of indoor/outdoor living.
United through a common language of formed metal sheets, timber, concrete and transparent glass, the building rises skywards as an iconic pitched volume. The rear façade is comprised predominantly of glass with only the upper section being partially covered by wooden slates.
The home is a fine example of a creative response by landscape architects to showcase how a building can interact with a broader site. The design offers dwellers a range of ways to occupy the space with its lawn area, seating options and expansive decking.
Thanks to the wall of glass, the house glows at night when the lights are on, making for an subtle suggestion for those outside to return to the cosy interiors.
The house is inspired and enriched by a second outdoor area on the side. Just like we saw at the rear, the outdoor area is connected by sliding glass doors, which provide the family with easy access.
Our side perspective reveals the gorgeous timber slates that grace the lower half of the building. Notice how the already-tall house volume is expanded further by the vertically laid slates.
The home's much used rear terrace is the main observation point for the back garden. The adults spend their weekends here, sunbathing on the lounging chairs while the little ones play freely in the garden.
The garden has been designed as simply as possible so that the adults can spend their free time without a long checklist of things to do. All that's required is the mowing of the lawn and the occasional trimming of potted plants.
This is a house that presents itself as the ideal home solution, serving the needs of the everyday family. Though it could be considered small in terms of its floor space, the team from Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag know how to make use of every inch without compromising on any of the essentials.
This property is also all about maximising the use of indoor and outdoor space, so it's no wonder the home looks and feels so much larger than it actually is!
