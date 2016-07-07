A Family's Ideal Future Home

The elegant refinement of this house, designed by Polish experts from Pracownia Projektowa Archipelag, introduces modernist design to a suburban streetscape.

Despite its strong architecture, the double-storey home has been designed as an approachable building that engages with those dwelling within. In conjunction with a landscaping team, the architects have coordinated the interiors to have a constant level of garden-centric interaction, demonstrating a creative response to the concept of indoor/outdoor living.

