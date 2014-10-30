homify 360°: Ferrari in the garage

In a quiet location in Sai Kung, part of the New Territories of Hong Kong, lies a luxurious home belonging to a Chinese family. Sai Kung is an area known for its beautiful beaches and trails; making it the ideal location for this family home. The residence is a 423 square metre masterpiece, with every aspect of the home oozing luxury and style. The interior designers Millemeter Interior Design Limited were chosen to transform the narrow four storey home into the masterpiece it is today. An integrated garage, large living room, a family room, four ensuite bedrooms, a utility room and master bedroom with spacious walk-in-closest all feature prominently in the home. Also worth noting is the open roof terrace, allowing for panoramic views of the ocean and lush forest surrounds. The design of the house is practical, aesthetically pleasing, and overall extravagant. Take a tour with us of this opulent Hong Kong residence.
The dwelling sits on a property that is long and thin, and the architects have overcome this hurdle to great effect, building the home to cover 4 levels in order to maximise living space, with the top level being used as a roof terrace with views, a great spot to enjoy a balmy night, or to entertain guests. The outdoor area at the rear of the home includes a pool that fits the existing shape of the property, and is framed by raw concrete and timber walls that mimic the facade of the house. The different levels of the home look like unevenly stacked boxes, with the overhanging space used to create small balconies on each level.
The ground floor outdoor area is divided neatly into three sections; the pool, deck, and a small relaxation zone. The pool and deck evenly split the width of the outdoor space, with the prominent pool ensuring enough room to swim around freely to seek refuge from the heat and humidity of Hong Kong. A small water feature sits at one end of the pool, acting both as a decorative element and delivering filtered water back into the pool. The rear area create a quiet zone to relax, surrounded by the gardens, with a raised view back towards the extravagant home.
Entering into the interior of the house, we realise what a unique property this really is. Sitting at a raised level above the living room below, is the garage. It has been designed with glass walls, allowing for an unobstructed view into the garage from the living area. Sitting proudly in the garage is a shiny red Ferrari; the ultimate status symbol. With custom garage lighting the Ferrari is in the spotlight, just like a work of art in a gallery. In this space, there is no need for extra wall hangings or decorations on the ground level, allowing the car to take centre stage. The home is also used by the owner for business meetings, allowing the Ferrari to act as a trophy of their hard work and success.
The ground floor invites the outdoors inside through large folding glass doors that completely open up the space. A simple colour palette of black, white and grey lets the bright red of the Ferrari speak in volumes. Unique stage lighting illuminates the space; a lighting style not often used in the home. The bright white lighting hidden in the facades of the walls, draws our eyes from the backyard up to the centre piece sitting in the garage.
Almost insignificant when viewed from outside looking back into the home, the kitchen has been sunk below ground level, adding a unique touch to the designer home. It has been recessed one metre, adding extra depth to a home that plays on a theme of levels. The fully equipped kitchen is decked out in elegant stainless steel, staying in line with the minimalist feel of the home. Separating the kitchen to the living space is a glass panel, next to a dining table which sits almost at ground level, putting those dining closer to eye level than those in the kitchen preparing meals. The table top is made from the same material as the floor, and can be lowered and raised as pleased, even all the way down to ground level, adding extra floor space for indoor entertaining.
As we climb to the upstairs level, we move into the second living space. The muted monochrome palette continues into this room, with some added colour in the cushions and wall feature, adding a little texture. Timber flooring was chosen for this room, and a view of the rear outdoor area can be seen again through large floor-to-ceiling windows.
Here we see a spacious home office or study, again featuring timber and muted colour tones. The spacious room allows for uncrowded thoughts while working or studying, and the futuristic cross trainer adds an extra touch to the already ultra modern dwelling. This unique cross trainer is called a Ciclotte, a piece of exercise equipment that is an object of design, not just a mere home exercise tool. By rethinking the aesthetics of a common cross trainer, the Ciclotte becomes both a decorative and functional piece, its modern design fitting perfectly in this sleek home.
The spacious and timeless bedroom is minimalist, yet full of character and personality. As in the study, the space is clean and modern, the perfect area for uninterrupted rest. This third floor bedroom also features a balcony with a view of the rear yard, and further into the surrounding forests. Large glass doors can be pulled apart to allow lots of light and air to flow through, or closed with the blackout curtains for privacy and to help sleep sound.
Last, but definitely not least, we conclude our tour of the home in one of the bathrooms, which is connected directly to a bedroom as an ensuite. Glass walls mean this room feels like one large space, with no real barrier between the sleeping and wash areas. A dark marble floor zones off the area of the bathroom, which in turn designates the timber flooring as the bedroom space. Sharp lines are also lit by ceiling lights, which may subconsciously section off different parts of this opulent space.
All in all, you can see evidently in this property that bold modern design, futuristic features and undeniable attention to detail, come together to create this stunning example of a family home.