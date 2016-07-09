Cosy and luxurious sea view modern house

Modern exteriors are fantastic but it can be a big disappointment when the interior doesn't quite live up to the promise of the façade. That's not a problem today though, as the inside spaces have been perfectly coordinated to create a truly modern home that has a cohesive and contemporary vibe that simply never ends.
Clearly the work of a talented complement of home builders, architects and interior designers, we know that you are going to love this incredible house, so let's not waste any more time and get in there for a closer look!
When we look at this beautiful home, we are transported to quaint coastal towns and stunning sea views, as there is such a modern beach home feel to the scheme. It must be the gorgeous combination of white render, sun-bleached wood and extensive glazing.
A perfectly natural combination of colours and materials really sets the tone and, with some careful landscaping in the garden, this is a building that understands the importance of first impressions!
How's this for a wonderful entrance? It's incredible that such a modern design has been able to invoke real feelings of homeliness, which must be thanks to the use of natural wood as nothing else ever feels quite so cosy.
Framing the door to the inside, this wooden enclave makes a big show of drawing you inside. With privacy glass in the front door, the owners get all the benefit of natural light in the hallway, with none of the intrusiveness of nosey parkers.
You know by now how much we adore modern luxury kitchens that enjoy spectacular views. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that we're head over heels for this room! What a fantastic aspect and the use of space is delightful.
Sleek countertops, long proportions and a gentle, modern colour scheme help to keep the contemporary feel permeating every facet of this home. With spotlights and skylights keeping it bright whatever the hour, this is a kitchen that's been designed in perfect harmony with the rest of the house.
Standing in the garden and looking back through the sliding kitchen doors, you get to drink in the full majesty of this incredible open-plan ground floor. The ideal set up for easy socialising and spacious relaxation, everything has a fantastic flow; from the kitchen to the snug area and through to the dining room.
The dark floor tiles add a sense of drama and contrast, but it's the proportions of the area that really blows our mind. It looks so vast and yet intimate at the same time.
We know a lot of people hear the words 'modern house' and imagine stark white walls, uncomfortable plastic furniture and cold floors. However, here is a great example of just how cosy, luxurious and funky contemporary interior design schemes can be!
A plush carpet coordinates wonderfully well with comfortable seating and, by painting the walls pale grey, there is no lack of colour. We love that a statement armchair and some built-in bookshelves immediately bring back the prevailing modern theme, but in a gentle and relaxing way.
