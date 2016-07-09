Cosy and luxurious sea view modern house

Modern exteriors are fantastic but it can be a big disappointment when the interior doesn't quite live up to the promise of the façade. That's not a problem today though, as the inside spaces have been perfectly coordinated to create a truly modern home that has a cohesive and contemporary vibe that simply never ends.

Clearly the work of a talented complement of home builders, architects and interior designers, we know that you are going to love this incredible house, so let's not waste any more time and get in there for a closer look!