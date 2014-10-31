Eerily stylish decorating ideas for Halloween

As you all probably already know, Halloween is right at the door. On October 31, the time has come. Originally a religious feast, Halloween became a popular holiday in the States and, since the 1990s, has been getting louder, brighter and more modern. Whether you dress up like a ghost, zombie or devil, trick or treating with your children or just stay in your own home and carve pumpkins is of course entirely up to yourselves. We would like to celebrate with you in our own way, by giving you this creepy-stylish interior tips.

If you your home want to stylishly equipped for Halloween, you should pay attention to these two things. First, the colours orange, black and purple are indispensable for a real Halloween feel. On the other hand, it's great if you do not have to hide your decorations in the basement come November 1, right? Therefore, our second tip is invest in decor that is indeed eerily beautiful, but also suitable for everyday use. Have a look at these suggestions!