Transforming your garden decking design

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
We jumped for joy when decking started to take off as the garden upgrade of choice, as it meant lots of you were transforming your outdoor spaces in a single weekend, with materials that were readily available. 

What can be more inspirational than that? Perhaps seeing some incredible pictures of completed projects? Well, we have you covered on that front.

We've found some amazing decking projects that have brought about total garden metamorphoses and think you'll be keen to get outside and complete one of your own! 

1. A little goes a long way

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design
So if you don't want to simply lay a blanket of decking, why not use it in a more interesting way? Say as a path and matching seating?

2. For the ultimate in easy outdoor socialising

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Decking makes sure your guests get to and admire all your horticultural handiwork.

3. It's not about how much you use, but how you use it!

Rear extension and remodelling in Central Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Modern living room
Even a small area can become a dream terrace when your decking matches the interior floor and feels much bigger than it is.

4. A bigger feeling courtyard

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
The long strips of wood that constitute decking will make your courtyard garden feel much bigger, not to mention fabulously chic and contemporary. 

homify hint: You could make planters from leftover off-cuts.

5. Decking can be used in any design scheme

Communal Gardens, London, Bowles & Wyer Bowles & Wyer Modern garden
Pair it with pale pebbles to really emphasise the look.

6. Instead of creating a terrace with decking

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Glass Blue roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Why not use it as a wide, gorgeous alternative path? Tonally match some other accessories, such as a pergola, for a high-end look.

7. Decking is the perfect finish for a rooftop terrace

London garden roof-top terace Decorum . London Modern garden Solid Wood
And will need little maintenance, which is perfect for all you social butterflies that like to show off!

8. Nothing is better for creating a new terrace than decking

Berkshire, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
It's the perfect way to blend inside and outside spaces without disrupting your plants.

9. To add some luxury to a garden

Outdoor Living Pod, Louvered Roof Patio Canopy Installation in the Scottish Borders. homify Modern garden outdoor living pod,louvered,roof,patio,terrace,canopy,garden,room
Decking is the perfect choice as you can single out different functional spaces. We think it's ideal for al fresco dining set ups.

10. For ultra-contemporary homes

homify Modern garden
Pale wooden decking adds a natural warmth that won't overshadow the cool nature of the building itself. This hybrid indoor/outdoor area is the perfect recipient.

11. For a fantastically easy way to keep your garden clean and tidy

Chelsea Family House, Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Black and Milk | Interior Design | London Modern garden
You can't beat decking! With so many stains to choose from, you can perfectly tailor your space to your aesthetic.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 snazzy ways to improve your garden privacy.

Which of these styles would suit your garden?

