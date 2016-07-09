Transforming your garden decking design

We jumped for joy when decking started to take off as the garden upgrade of choice, as it meant lots of you were transforming your outdoor spaces in a single weekend, with materials that were readily available.
What can be more inspirational than that? Perhaps seeing some incredible pictures of completed projects? Well, we have you covered on that front.
We've found some amazing decking projects that have brought about total garden metamorphoses and think you'll be keen to get outside and complete one of your own!
So if you don't want to simply lay a blanket of decking, why not use it in a more interesting way? Say as a path and matching seating?
Decking makes sure your guests get to and admire all your horticultural handiwork.
Even a small area can become a dream terrace when your decking matches the interior floor and feels much bigger than it is.
The long strips of wood that constitute decking will make your courtyard garden feel much bigger, not to mention fabulously chic and contemporary.
homify hint: You could make planters from leftover off-cuts.
Pair it with pale pebbles to really emphasise the look.
Why not use it as a wide, gorgeous alternative path? Tonally match some other accessories, such as a pergola, for a high-end look.
And will need little maintenance, which is perfect for all you social butterflies that like to show off!
It's the perfect way to blend inside and outside spaces without disrupting your plants.
Decking is the perfect choice as you can single out different functional spaces. We think it's ideal for al fresco dining set ups.
Pale wooden decking adds a natural warmth that won't overshadow the cool nature of the building itself. This hybrid indoor/outdoor area is the perfect recipient.
You can't beat decking! With so many stains to choose from, you can perfectly tailor your space to your aesthetic.
