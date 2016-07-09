Transforming your garden decking design

We jumped for joy when decking started to take off as the garden upgrade of choice, as it meant lots of you were transforming your outdoor spaces in a single weekend, with materials that were readily available.

What can be more inspirational than that? Perhaps seeing some incredible pictures of completed projects? Well, we have you covered on that front.

We've found some amazing decking projects that have brought about total garden metamorphoses and think you'll be keen to get outside and complete one of your own!