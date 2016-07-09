Before and After: Bringing Big Smiles to a Sad Little Home

Living in a small flat can have its pitfalls, especially if you have a lot of belongings that naturally seem to spill out everywhere. However, with some clever interior design advice and suitable storage, you'll be shocked at what's possible.
Today's project is a total turnaround that sees a formerly unstylish, mismatched home becoming a haven of complimentary hues, wide open spaces and divine storage solutions. The interior designer really had their work cut out for them but they managed to make this transformation look simple.
Don't believe us? Then let's take a look!
Honestly, why would you ever choose such large, bulky and outdated furniture for a room that is already small? It's beyond us, but the amount of space this television unit has swallowed up is nothing short of gargantuan.
An ugly light fitting, dark flooring, tired patio doors, a cacophony of clutter and unfortunate furniture choices are all just compounding how small and unappealing this space is. What a design disaster!
What a difference! We know there's no furniture in here yet, but you'd have to work really hard to make this space look anything other than gorgeous considering how bright and spacious it is now.
By replacing old fashioned items with sleek, contemporary alternatives, such as the light fixture and doors, this room has been given a new lease of life. Lighter flooring has also helped to increase the perceived floor space exponentially. So simple and chic!
And here we are, brought back down to earth with a bump. Dark, depressing, badly laid out and just plain naff, this is not what we could call a dream kitchen or dining room.
The dark flooring is once again sucking any remaining life out of this space, helped by a mixture of furniture styles and décor choices. And can we take a moment to look at those lights? Good grief!
This is a space that we can get on board with! Bright, airy, beautifully proportioned and finished to perfection, it's hard to believe that this was once such a drab and unforgiving scene.
With a modern kitchen now more cordoned off, it's effectively created a fabulous extra room that offers a wealth of storage potential and style. The pale wall colours work wonderfully with the flooring and those new light fixtures are so cutting edge! Seriously, is this the same room?
Small flats need to capitalise on any and all storage opportunities, so what a delight it is to walk into this master bedroom and see sleek, gloss-fronted built-in wardrobe units. It's the perfect way to keep clutter to a minimum, while making the room feel much larger.
Making the most of the almost full-width window is a fantastic idea, as natural light drenches the space, reflects off the wardrobe doors and circles back around to keep the room feeling fresh and bright. Plus, with a pop of an accent wall colour, a little bit of personality also gets to shine!
Even a tiny bathroom can have bags of style, as we think this one demonstrates. With just enough room for all the essentials, this wet room has been kept simple, chic and beautifully modern, to the point where even a wall-mounted shower head doesn't look bad.
Finished in the uniform palette of greys and white, we can't help but find this little space charming. Seeing how much those mirror cabinet doors help to make the room feel larger, we are seriously considering some ourselves!
For more flat transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Before & After: A Transformed High-End Apartment.