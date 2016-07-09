Before and After: Bringing Big Smiles to a Sad Little Home

Living in a small flat can have its pitfalls, especially if you have a lot of belongings that naturally seem to spill out everywhere. However, with some clever interior design advice and suitable storage, you'll be shocked at what's possible.

Today's project is a total turnaround that sees a formerly unstylish, mismatched home becoming a haven of complimentary hues, wide open spaces and divine storage solutions. The interior designer really had their work cut out for them but they managed to make this transformation look simple.

Don't believe us? Then let's take a look!