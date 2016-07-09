12 mouth-watering modern British garden ideas

Gone are the days when everyone would dream of perfectly manicured gardens that had borders full to bursting. Modern, easy-to-maintain designs that are geared towards socialising are now very much the thing.
However, don't worry if you're unsure how that would translate in your outdoor space as we have some fantastic ideas for you. From sleek seating to unusual, artistic schemes, we've found some incredible styles that we know will have you calling in landscape architects for some quotes.
Let's take a look at them, shall we?
Is even possible in the UK when you build seating around a stylish fire pit!
Gorgeous garden fencing and contemporary planters look great and require little ongoing work
We're still loving this trend that sees gardens almost becoming part of interior spaces, thanks to lots of uninterrupted glazing. A simple and neat design really works for a modern feel.
Why not make your garden a little more modern by really making a feature of it with accessories? This boxed in area looks phenomenal
A terrific terrace is the way to go! Atmospheric lighting, comfortable furniture and a tidy lawn are all you need.
Do away with traditional summerhouses and install an arty outbuilding for a really modern look. They're perfect for unpredictable British weather!
Keeping plants in large pots rather than traditional borders will help you to maintain them easily and give you the freedom to change things up as and when you want.
We also adore this modern, low-level seating
The decking and green privacy walls here make a peculiar spot look especially contemporary.
If plants hold no interest for you, turn your garden into a stylish al fresco cooking area. This one is more modern than a lot of kitchens and looks amazing!
Draw focus to more interesting features than just greenery for a modern feel. Water installations are always popular and these cube designs are so simple.
Can elicit an outdoor gallery feel to your garden, especially when combined with fabulous sculptures, clean lines and understated landscaping.
Are fast becoming a modern garden dream team and we can see why! Bench seating on a perfectly smooth terrace allows for outdoor enjoyment, as well as a stylish look and minimal garden maintenance
