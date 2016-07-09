Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 mouth-watering modern British garden ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Loading admin actions …

Gone are the days when everyone would dream of perfectly manicured gardens that had borders full to bursting. Modern, easy-to-maintain designs that are geared towards socialising are now very much the thing.

However, don't worry if you're unsure how that would translate in your outdoor space as we have some fantastic ideas for you. From sleek seating to unusual, artistic schemes, we've found some incredible styles that we know will have you calling in landscape architects for some quotes.

Let's take a look at them, shall we?

1. Year-round garden enjoyment

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

Is even possible in the UK when you build seating around a stylish fire pit!

2. You don't need a lawn to enjoy the great outdoors

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd
Tyler Mandic Ltd

Gorgeous garden fencing and contemporary planters look great and require little ongoing work

3. Indoors outdoors

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon, Gregory Phillips Architects Gregory Phillips Architects Modern garden
Gregory Phillips Architects

A Stunning and Spacious House Project in Wimbledon

Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects
Gregory Phillips Architects

We're still loving this trend that sees gardens almost becoming part of interior spaces, thanks to lots of uninterrupted glazing. A simple and neat design really works for a modern feel.

4. Modern accessories

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why not make your garden a little more modern by really making a feature of it with accessories? This boxed in area looks phenomenal

5. For day-to-night socialising

Swaffield Road, Concept Eight Architects Concept Eight Architects Modern garden
Concept Eight Architects

Swaffield Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

A terrific terrace is the way to go! Atmospheric lighting, comfortable furniture and a tidy lawn are all you need.

6. Contemporary addition

Smoking Pavilion Gianni Botsford Architects Modern garden
Gianni Botsford Architects

Smoking Pavilion

Gianni Botsford Architects
Gianni Botsford Architects
Gianni Botsford Architects

Do away with traditional summerhouses and install an arty outbuilding for a really modern look. They're perfect for unpredictable British weather!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Large pots

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Keeping plants in large pots rather than traditional borders will help you to maintain them easily and give you the freedom to change things up as and when you want. 

We also adore this modern, low-level seating

8. Small or awkwardly shaped gardens look great with a modern twist

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

The decking and green privacy walls here make a peculiar spot look especially contemporary.

9. Outdoor dining

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq wood-fired oven Modern garden
wood-fired oven

wooden louvres and fire magic bbq

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

If plants hold no interest for you, turn your garden into a stylish al fresco cooking area. This one is more modern than a lot of kitchens and looks amazing!

10. Eye-catching features

Contemporary Modern Family Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Contemporary Modern Family Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Draw focus to more interesting features than just greenery for a modern feel. Water installations are always popular and these cube designs are so simple.

11. Modern topiary

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Can elicit an outdoor gallery feel to your garden, especially when combined with fabulous sculptures, clean lines and understated landscaping.

12. Concrete and wood

Contemporary Garden Design Balham homify Modern garden
homify

Contemporary Garden Design Balham

homify
homify
homify

Are fast becoming a modern garden dream team and we can see why! Bench seating on a perfectly smooth terrace allows for outdoor enjoyment, as well as a stylish look and minimal garden maintenance

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 14 Gorgeous Gardens That'll Turn You Green (Fingered).

​10 foolproof ways to save money when updating your house
Which of these ideas would work in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks