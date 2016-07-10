Inspiration for your next garden makeover

Your browser is out-of-date.

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design
It's easy to get so caught up with transforming your interior space that you simply forget about a drab or boring garden. By the time you start to think about sorting out your exterior landscaping, you might be faced with an overgrown nightmare, or even a total lack of inspiration.

Fortunately, as always, we are here to help! We've found three fantastic garden revamp projects that we know will give you plenty of ideas and quell the panic that a huge landscaping project could invoke. Take seat, find your gardener's number and prepare to be amazed!

Before: That's a bit boring!

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design
While the size of this garden is fantastic and offers a lot of scope for development, what's here at the moment looks really drab and dull.

Slimy, degraded decking, a patio heater and bog standard furniture aren't helping the cause here either. This isn't exactly the summer-ready space we envisaged.

After: The perfect patio!

Extended living space - Manchester, Hannah Collins Garden Design
Gone is all the wet and slimy decking and in its place is this amazing creamy flagstone and rich cherry-coloured wood installation that's driving us wild.

Pretty topiary, slate chippings and heavenly hues of materials have erased the memory of what was here before. And with all that integrated seating, this is now a garden ripe for some socialising.

Before: Pretty unspectacular

Garden before works took place Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
First things first, there is very little wrong with this garden as it stands. However, it falls a little flat on the impressive scale.

A stylish garden Astroturf does not make. With decking that's also seen better days, we think there's great scope for making this a far more exciting and beautiful spot.

After: A head turning terrace

Courtyard Garden Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Well, this is a dramatic improvement! Anything that looked a little messy or untidy has been replaced and with all the smooth, gorgeous materials, this is a far more fitting terrace for such a beautiful home.

We can now picture amazing garden parties happening here and those oversized slabs look really fantastic. You could complete a similar project over a single weekend too, so what are you waiting for?

Before: Nothing to write home about

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER
The size of this garden is great and the lawn looks to have been kept in good condition, so this is the perfect starting point for a pretty transformation.

However, had it been left like this, we think this garden would have been a bit of a let down. That big expanse of concrete in the background doesn't exactly scream chic style!

After: A flourish of colour

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER
Luscious shrubs, a stunning seating area and a coat of stylish grey paint on the far walls have all worked together to turn this garden into a spectacular space and you'd be forgiven for thinking it had long looked this way.An extremely talented team of landscape architects were clearly brought in here and the results speak for themselves! What a slice of garden utopia this is now!

For more garden transformations, take a look at this Ideabook: Before and After: Poor Patio Transformed into Sumptious Spot.

