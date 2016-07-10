Inspiration for your next garden makeover

It's easy to get so caught up with transforming your interior space that you simply forget about a drab or boring garden. By the time you start to think about sorting out your exterior landscaping, you might be faced with an overgrown nightmare, or even a total lack of inspiration.

Fortunately, as always, we are here to help! We've found three fantastic garden revamp projects that we know will give you plenty of ideas and quell the panic that a huge landscaping project could invoke. Take seat, find your gardener's number and prepare to be amazed!