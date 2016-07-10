Edinburgh home extension for traditional family home

When you hear the words 'contemporary extension', what comes to mind? While some can be a little obnoxious, leaving a lot to be desired in terms of harmonious blending with an original property, others make the task look effortless. That's exactly what we see today.

Designed by a team of architects that clearly had a great handle on not only what was needed in terms of space, but also style, we think this is a huge success that showcases just how chic zinc can look.

If you're ready to enjoy a little modern inspiration, join us for a closer look…