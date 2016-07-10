21 jaw-dropping British home extensions

A fabulous way to add extra space to a home that needs to grow with a family, extensions come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them perfect for literally every house out there. Regardless of how awkward a proposed extension plot might be, a talented architect will be able to design something that will not only work well, but look great too.

If you're under the impression that all extensions look the same and never quite blend well enough with the original property, prepare to have your mind blown! You won't believe just how creative you can get with your design, but if you need some convincing, just take a look at these…