21 jaw-dropping British home extensions

Barnes, London, Maxlight Maxlight Modern conservatory
A fabulous way to add extra space to a home that needs to grow with a family, extensions come in a variety of shapes and sizes, making them perfect for literally every house out there. Regardless of how awkward a proposed extension plot might be, a talented architect will be able to design something that will not only work well, but look great too. 

If you're under the impression that all extensions look the same and never quite blend well enough with the original property, prepare to have your mind blown! You won't believe just how creative you can get with your design, but if you need some convincing, just take a look at these…

1. Adding fantastic extra space to a traditional terrace, this angled-roof extension is amazing!

supper time homify Modern houses london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors,kitchen
2. What a great way to blend a new addition with an existing house. The flat top perfectly mirrors the boxy main building

Private House - Holland Park , New Images Architects New Images Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
3. We love a contrast of old and new so this modern timber addition works well with a traditional semi-detached home

The Cube Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
4. Wood and dark grey metal create an amazing contrast with the original house here and we love the brazen juxtaposition of old and new

House in Winchester, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern garden
5. To keep the light flowing in, why have a skylight when you can go for a fully glazed box design?

homify Modern kitchen
6. This full width, deep extension has really opened up the internal space, making open plan living a doddle!

Rear Extension DDWH Architects Modern houses
7. Blink and you could miss this extension, thanks to the heritage-sympathetic design. Wow!

Lower Common South, Alan Higgs Architects Alan Higgs Architects Modern houses
8. Even a narrow space can be expended if you consider adding height, as well as width. The glazing here is incredible!

inside/outside homify Minimalist windows & doors london,extension,architecture,glass,open plan,sliding doors
9. Added to a traditional terrace house, this starkly modern dog-leg extension looks great and didn't require a huge garden sacrifice

Canonbury House - 1 Jonathan Clark Architects Minimalist dining room
10. Keeping the shape of the original house, this glass extension is so complementary and allows for a luxe master bedroom upstairs

11. Tradition and modernity can combine wonderfully, as this kitchen and dining room extension proves!

Dick Place - garden ZONE Architects Modern kitchen
12. For an extension with a difference, you can't go wrong with nothing but glass and a thin metal structure

Barnes, London: Culmax Glass Box Extension Maxlight Modern conservatory
13. When aesthetics are as important as function, you can go as wild as you dare. This timber extension is unmissable!

Rear elevation showing timber extension Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
14. Monochrome makes for one of the most eye-catching extension colour schemes out there

light cube homify Minimalist walls & floors london,extension,architecture,glass,kitchen,concrete
15. Bringing your extension right out into the garden is a great idea, if you have the space to spare

homify Modern houses
16. There's no such thing as a 'too awkward' plot. This unusual design makes great use of the original subterranean layout and draws in natural light

Rear elevation showing materiality Fraher and Findlay Modern houses
17. The agricultural styling of this clad extension looks perfect in a rural setting

Hunsett Mill ACME Minimalist houses
18. Blended brickwork looks amazing and helps to disguise an extension. This side return addition is almost undetectable

Rear Elelvation Mustard Architects Industrial style houses
19. If you have a growing family, think about a double height extension so you can get the benefit of extra bedrooms, as well as a bigger kitchen!

Rear Elevation - As Built Arc 3 Architects & Chartered Surveyors
20. This neat, petite extension has emulated the original house's colour scheme perfectly and is millimetre perfect for the gap

​kitchen rear extension ealing with pitched roof homify Modern houses
21. Adding a funky touch, this geometric extension looks amazing and has added real character to a standard terrace house!

Winchmore Hill, London Maxlight Modern windows & doors
For more extension inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Extraordinary Victorian Villa Extension.

Edinburgh home extension for traditional family home
What would you use a home extension for?

