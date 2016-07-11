​7 original ideas to fancy up your garden

The garden, as we all know, is so much more than just the exterior spot where we plant our daffodils. It's an extension of our home and, therefore, of our personal taste when it comes to design and style.

Nowhere is it written in stone that you cannot indulge in a bit of garden designing, or have fun doing it. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at seven fantastic décor ideas that might be perfect for your garden space.