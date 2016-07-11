​7 original ideas to fancy up your garden

The garden, as we all know, is so much more than just the exterior spot where we plant our daffodils. It's an extension of our home and, therefore, of our personal taste when it comes to design and style.
Nowhere is it written in stone that you cannot indulge in a bit of garden designing, or have fun doing it. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at seven fantastic décor ideas that might be perfect for your garden space.
Why not? Adding a patio or deck to your home immediately offers an opportunity for you to have a relaxing sit-down to enjoy your beautiful garden. And the fun really starts once we begin to talk about furniture options, decorative elements, etc.
Although you can go ‘green’ anywhere, it just sounds so right doing it in the garden. Thus, why not opt for a swing made from used wooden pallets? As you can see in our picture above, there is no need to associate ‘used’ with ‘ugly’, as the right colour and pillows/cushions can transform that pallet into one stylish accessory.
Plus, is there any better way to enjoy a glass of wine in the garden while gently swishing back and forth?
What we mean by ‘unusual’ is something other than your regular exterior lighting, such as those fixed to a wall, for example. Something else that will entice you and your guests to spend more time outdoors (back garden party, anyone?).
How does an ethanol fire fixture grab you, such as shown above? Those flaming beauties will definitely add a unique ambience to your outdoor get-together.
Vertical gardens are one of the go-to options for nature lovers stuck in small flats. But who says you can’t add this delightful element to your already existing garden space, or terrace?
Granted, it’s not something you would normally expect to find in a garden, which makes it the perfect addition for when you want your garden to be totally different from your neighbour’s.
Nobody expects your garden to become the next Madame Tussauds, yet a few statues and sculptures here and there (if you have space to spare) couldn’t hurt. Plus, this is a great way if you want your garden to have a theme: Greek mythology, fairy tales, nautical, Feng Shui… oh, the possibilities!
Glass lanterns are not only to light up your garden path – they are about achieving a charming and magical ambience. Whether it’s a fun barbeque with friends or a romantic moonlight evening with your lover, a few lanterns can definitely spice up the evening.
There is something magical about water, whether it’s the ocean, a duck pond, or a fish tank. So why not add this to your garden (which can also help to quench the thirst of your feathered friends)?
A water fountain, garden pond, or stone waterfall can add a soothing background noise and immediately boost your garden’s aesthetic appeal.
Sound like something you’d want to try yourself? Then see: How To Build Your Own Garden Pond.