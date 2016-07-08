A Family Home Full of Surprises

This project offers plenty of tips and inspiration for those who are aiming to build their own home. With its unique shape and contemporary materials, this new residence offers up something that is strikingly different from the everyday home.

Light and bright inside, the home's décor blends contemporary ideas with unique design accents that work amazingly in their context. However, in a décor filled with so many fantastic features, there really is no looking past the spiral staircase, which could be the best one we've seen on homify.

Be sure to scroll down to see it for yourself!