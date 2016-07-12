Exceptional extras to elevate your garden

A rosebush here, a flower bedding there, and perhaps a birdbath in between. If this is more or less what your idea of a garden sounds like, then thank goodness you’ve come to homify.

Because we are here to share with you that the only real difference between a garden and an interior room, such as a living room or bedroom, is the lack of walls and ceiling. Apart from that, all the same rules in terms of design and décor apply – yes that’s right, you can (or should we say must) add decorative elements to your exterior spaces, particularly the garden.

So, to get us started, let’s take a look at six optional structures that can not only zhoosh up your garden space, but are also quite practical in terms of functionality and spending time outdoors.